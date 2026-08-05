Conservation International

Head in the Sky, Feet in the Mud

Conservation International protects nature for people. Join us.

Stabilizing our climate

Conserving Earth’s living landscapes that absorb planet-warming carbon.

Stabilizing our climate

Conserving Earth’s living landscapes that absorb planet-warming carbon.

Protecting our oceans

Working with coastal communities to sustain the sea, from the shoreline to the high seas.

Protecting our oceans

Working with coastal communities to sustain the sea, from the shoreline to the high seas.

Supporting biodiversity

Protecting the diversity of life on this planet, for the benefit of everyone.

Supporting biodiversity

Protecting the diversity of life on this planet, for the benefit of everyone.

In 1987, our founders envisioned a different approach to environmental conservation.

More about Conservation International

From the beginning, Conservation International understood that conservation works best when it’s grounded in science and done in partnership with local communities.”

Aaron "Kim" Ludeke, donor since 1987

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13 million km² of land and sea conserved — an area larger than Canada

From the Field

Stories of international conservation, from experts in the field

August 5, 2026

Newly protected habitat offers hope for the Siamese crocodile

BIODIVERSITY

4 min

COP31, explained: What’s at stake at the climate talks
November 5, 2026

COP31, explained: What’s at stake at the climate talks

CLIMATE

7 MIN

With a few hundred left, this pigeon’s best hope may be its hunters
October 29, 2026

With a few hundred left, this pigeon’s best hope may be its hunters

BIODIVERSITY

6 MIN

​On fragile coasts, industrial fleets can crowd out local fishers
October 21, 2026

​On fragile coasts, industrial fleets can crowd out local fishers

OCEAN

10 MIN

Read more stories "From the Field"

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