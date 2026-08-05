The last corridors of Amboseli, part 2
12 MIN
Head in the Sky, Feet in the Mud
Conservation International protects nature for people. Join us.
Conserving Earth’s living landscapes that absorb planet-warming carbon.
Conserving Earth’s living landscapes that absorb planet-warming carbon.
Working with coastal communities to sustain the sea, from the shoreline to the high seas.
Working with coastal communities to sustain the sea, from the shoreline to the high seas.
Protecting the diversity of life on this planet, for the benefit of everyone.
Protecting the diversity of life on this planet, for the benefit of everyone.
In 1987, our founders envisioned a different approach to environmental conservation.
13 million km² of land and sea conserved — an area larger than Canada
Stories of international conservation, from experts in the field
August 5, 2026
4 min