On fragile coasts, industrial fleets can crowd out local fishers
10 MIN
The ocean is the origin and engine of all life on Earth.
From vibrant coastlines to the most remote reaches of the ocean, Conservation International is working to protect ecosystems and livelihoods, improve how ocean resources are used, and build resilience to climate change. At every step, we center local leadership and knowledge to ensure lasting impact for all.
We support the creation, expansion, and effective management of marine protected areas, Indigenous- and community-led conservation, and other enduring forms of ocean protection from the coastlines out to the furthest reaches of the high seas.
We accelerate the restoration of coastal and marine ecosystems — including blue carbon habitats — to harness nature’s power to protect communities from climate threats, including rising seas, stronger storms, and shifting coastlines.
We strengthen sustainability and equity in coastal and offshore fisheries by supporting inclusive decision-making, fair markets, and practical solutions informed by local knowledge and cutting-edge science to support fishers and ocean-reliant communities as critical stewards of marine ecosystems–thus protecting biodiversity while improving livelihoods.
As a founding member of the Blue Nature Alliance, we are accelerating large-scale ocean conservation worldwide by expanding and strengthening marine protected areas. Since 2020, our partnerships have brought over 10 million km² of ocean under new, expanded, or upgraded levels of protection, safeguarding critical marine ecosystems and ensuring thriving oceans for people and wildlife alike.
Earth’s oceans provide much of the air that we breathe and food that we eat. But overfishing, pollution and climate change have pushed our oceans to the brink. You can help reverse this trend by supporting Conservation International in our efforts to expand marine protected areas, restore degraded coastal ecosystems and strengthen sustainable fisheries.
MEXICO
remove abandoned fishing gear, which can trap and kill marine life
PACIFIC
monitor shifting tuna populations, vital sources of revenue for many island nations
PALAU
fund a sustainable hatchery that will help revive wild clam populations
GALAPAGOS
convert fish processing waste, diverting emissions and creating fertilizer
10+M sq. km. of ocean protected since 2019
We work in more than 100 countries, putting science into practice, bringing big ideas to life and securing the ocean's bounties for future generations. Check out these clips from the front lines of ocean conservation.
In January 2026, the High Seas Treaty officially became international law. The high seas, the waters beyond national jurisdiction, represent 64% of the ocean. For the first time in history, humanity has the tools to create marine protected areas in the high seas, strengthen environmental safeguards, and ensure this vast area is governed equitably and sustainably. Haydée Rodriguez, Conservation International Senior Director of Blue Protection, explores what happens next and how we’re working to turn this Agreement into action for the benefit of people and the planet alike.
In Mexico, we are tackling one of the ocean’s silent threats: ghost nets. We provide training and support to the Sirenas de Mexico – women from fishing communities who are removing ghost nets and restoring marine habitats. By building local capacity, we are helping communities protect coastlines and marine life.
How do we protect Hawaii's ocean and the people who depend on it? In partnership with Conservation International, local fishers, chefs, and community leaders are showing the way through culture, innovation and collaboration. By turning invasives into community resources and reimagining fish leather as a wearable art, chefs are transforming every piece of fish into something worth celebrating.
Hear Ashleigh McGovern share her perspective on the oceans’ essential role in our lives. Recounting her time among thriving mangroves, she uncovers the carbon-rich soil beneath and highlights how we work tirelessly to protect vast oceans and coastal ecosystems. Her message is clear: hope is found in action.
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Let’s write the future together
The ocean holds the power to confront two of the greatest challenges of our time: the climate crisis and the loss of biodiversity. But this potential will only be realized if we act boldly and in partnership. Join us in scaling what works, advancing what is possible, and realizing impact where it matters most. The ocean cannot wait, and neither can we.
Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, companies and other global institutions. We can multiply your impact by up to 300%.
Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, and institutional partners — multiplying impact by up to 300%