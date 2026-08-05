In January 2026, the High Seas Treaty officially became international law. The high seas, the waters beyond national jurisdiction, represent 64% of the ocean. For the first time in history, humanity has the tools to create marine protected areas in the high seas, strengthen environmental safeguards, and ensure this vast area is governed equitably and sustainably. Haydée Rodriguez, Conservation International Senior Director of Blue Protection, explores what happens next and how we’re working to turn this Agreement into action for the benefit of people and the planet alike.

In Mexico, we are tackling one of the ocean’s silent threats: ghost nets. We provide training and support to the Sirenas de Mexico – women from fishing communities who are removing ghost nets and restoring marine habitats. By building local capacity, we are helping communities protect coastlines and marine life.