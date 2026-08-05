YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE — STARTING TODAY.
YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE — STARTING TODAY.
Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, Conservation International has helped protect 13 million square kilometers of vital ecosystems across more than 70 countries since our founding in 1987.
All of our work is possible because of the passion and dedication of people like you.
Donate Now
Every gift makes a difference for nature, climate, wildlife, and communities. Your generous donation powers a future where people and nature thrive together.
Donate by phone
Call us at 1-800-406-2306 (toll free within U.S.) to make a gift by phone.
Donate by mail
Mail us your completed donation form along with a personal check, money order, or credit card information:
Conservation International
P.O. Box 1376
Merrifield, VA 22116-1376
Do you have a question?
We’re here to help! Email us at giving@conservation.org and a member of our team will respond within 2-4 business days.
Join a giving community
Join a giving community
Other ways to give
Other ways to give
Make a planned gift
Join the Future of Life Society by leaving a gift to Conservation International in your will, trust, or by beneficiary designation.
Give through a Donor-Advised Fund
With a gift from your Donor-Advised Fund, you can support Conservation International's work to protect our planet, creating immediate impact today while helping drive lasting, global change.
Make a charitable gift of stock
Make a gift of stock to support Conservation International's work and help maximize your impact through a tax-smart charitable contribution.
Donate directly from your IRA
If you are over age 70½, you can make tax-free donations to Conservation International directly from your Individual Retirement Account.
Honor a friend or loved one
Make a meaningful gift that supports our planet, nature, and wildlife while honoring or remembering someone special.
Donate your personal vehicle
With help from our trusted vehicle donation partner, you can put your unwanted vehicle to work supporting our mission.
Give at work
Many employers offer workplace giving campaigns where employees can give directly to Conservation International through payroll deductions and have their gift matched by their employer. Please check your employer’s workplace giving policies to learn more about how you can give at work and multiply your impact with a matching gift from your employer.
For active or retired federal employees and members of our military, Conservation International’s Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) number is 11430.
Let's write the future together
Our charity ratings
When you choose to support Conservation International, you deserve to know your gift is making a difference. That’s why we’re proud to consistently earn top ratings from charity watchdog organizations. These independent endorsements recognize our commitment to accountability, transparency, and effectiveness. When you give to Conservation International, you can feel confident that your donation is creating the greatest possible impact for nature and people.
Update your information
Are you a donor or community member who’d like to make changes to your account? Submit your email address to our member portal and we will send you a one-time link where you can securely update your contact information, change a monthly donation, and access receipts from prior gifts.