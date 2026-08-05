Get involved

YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE — STARTING TODAY.

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, Conservation International has helped protect 13 million square kilometers of vital ecosystems across more than 70 countries since our founding in 1987.

All of our work is possible because of the passion and dedication of people like you.

Donate Now

Every gift makes a difference for nature, climate, wildlife, and communities. Your generous donation powers a future where people and nature thrive together.

Make a one-time giftMake a one-time giftMake a monthly giftMake a monthly gift

Donate by phone

Call us at 1-800-406-2306 (toll free within U.S.) to make a gift by phone.

Donate by mail

Mail us your completed donation form along with a personal check, money order, or credit card information:

Conservation International
P.O. Box 1376
Merrifield, VA 22116-1376

Download Donation Form

Do you have a question?

We’re here to help! Email us at giving@conservation.org and a member of our team will respond within 2-4 business days.

Join a giving community

The Current

The Current is a growing community of monthly donors whose steady support provides critical resources to our field teams and helps sustain our work throughout the year.

The Emerald Circle

The Emerald Circle is a community of dedicated donors who help us stay nimble and seize exciting new opportunities with annual giving of $1,000+ or monthly gifts of $84+.

The Azure Circle

The Azure Circle community powers some of the world's most remarkable conservation efforts with annual giving of $10,000 or more.

Other ways to give

Make a planned gift

Join the Future of Life Society by leaving a gift to Conservation International in your will, trust, or by beneficiary designation.

Give through a Donor-Advised Fund

With a gift from your Donor-Advised Fund, you can support Conservation International's work to protect our planet, creating immediate impact today while helping drive lasting, global change.

Make a charitable gift of stock

Make a gift of stock to support Conservation International's work and help maximize your impact through a tax-smart charitable contribution.

Donate directly from your IRA

If you are over age 70½, you can make tax-free donations to Conservation International directly from your Individual Retirement Account.

Honor a friend or loved one

Make a meaningful gift that supports our planet, nature, and wildlife while honoring or remembering someone special.

Donate your personal vehicle

With help from our trusted vehicle donation partner, you can put your unwanted vehicle to work supporting our mission.

Give at work

Many employers offer workplace giving campaigns where employees can give directly to Conservation International through payroll deductions and have their gift matched by their employer. Please check your employer’s workplace giving policies to learn more about how you can give at work and multiply your impact with a matching gift from your employer.

For active or retired federal employees and members of our military, Conservation International’s Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) number is 11430.

Let's write the future together

[I support Conservation International because] your people-centric approach to climate solutions. The environment needs good stewardship, and the poorest among us need resources to thrive. Balancing these needs is the only way for success, and Conservation International is the only major organization I have seen that recognizes this.”

Andrew, Michigan, United States, donor

Our charity ratings

When you choose to support Conservation International, you deserve to know your gift is making a difference. That’s why we’re proud to consistently earn top ratings from charity watchdog organizations. These independent endorsements recognize our commitment to accountability, transparency, and effectiveness. When you give to Conservation International, you can feel confident that your donation is creating the greatest possible impact for nature and people.

Update your information

Are you a donor or community member who’d like to make changes to your account? Submit your email address to our member portal and we will send you a one-time link where you can securely update your contact information, change a monthly donation, and access receipts from prior gifts.

Member Portal

This is not the moment to fold — it’s time to bet the damn house. This is humanity’s decisive decade, and the best available science tells us we still have time to make an immense difference.”

Harrison Ford, Vice Chair, Conservation International