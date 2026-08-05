Climate

The climate crisis has arrived.
We have a solution.

Earth’s living landscapes — forests, grasslands and even swamps — absorb and store away planet-warming carbon. For that reason, nature conservation is a proven, cost-effective and essential strategy for slowing climate change.

Natural Climate Solutions

We protect, manage and restore carbon-rich ecosystems in partnership with Indigenous groups and local communities. We also empower producers in agriculture and forestry to reduce deforestation and adopt regenerative techniques.

Carbon Markets

We secure long-term funding for our projects — and nearby communities — by generating high-quality carbon credits, which are sold on the voluntary carbon market and reinvested in conservation. We adhere to stringent standards, ensuring that our impact is both meaningful and verifiable.

Climate Science

We conduct rigorous and policy-relevant scientific research, exploring new carbon-capture strategies, mapping high-priority areas for protection and modeling the potential consequences of climate change for communities around the world.

Our groundbreaking research identifies the Earth’s ecosystems that must be protected to prevent climate catastrophe. By revealing where the world’s greatest stores of irrecoverable carbon lie, we help governments focus conservation efforts where they matter most.

Help us solve the climate crisis

At Conservation International, we’re working to make nature conservation a proven, cost-effective and essential strategy for slowing climate change. But we can't do this work without grassroots supporters: Your contribution will help us develop natural climate solutions, advance carbon markets and expand climate science.

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Your donation can help:

$25

ECUADOR

restore mangroves that protect coastal communities and wildlife

$47

LIBERIA

community members patrol forests for illegal logging

$112

COLOMBIA

establish an ecotourism program in partnership with a local community

$309

AMAZONIA

replant a deforested area in Amazonia

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2.85M sq km of carbon-rich ecosystems to protect by 2030

A Closer Look

We work in more than 100 countries, putting science into practice, bringing big ideas to life and protecting our planet’s life-sustaining systems. Check out these video clips from the front lines of climate action.

A hair-raising experience on a Costa Rican beach changed the course of Stephanie Kimball’s life, even after she began a career in dentistry. Now, she leads climate strategy at Conservation International. How did she get here?

We protect Kenya’s Chyulu Hills forests, safeguarding a vital carbon sink while funding education for nearly 4,000 children. By connecting climate action to scholarships, we help families stay resilient through drought and create long-term opportunities for learning and growth.

In 2016, Cyclone Winston devastated Fiji's mangrove forests, threatening shorelines and livelihoods. Conservation International-Fiji worked with local communities to restore the mangroves, one seedling at a time. Nearly a decade later, 30 hectares have been restored and more than 200,000 seedlings grown.

Voices from the Field

Listen to Jimmiel Mandima as he reflects on the power of nature to tackle the climate crisis. Looking back on the changing forests and rivers of his childhood in rural Africa, he highlights our work alongside Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities to restore carbon-rich landscapes. His message is a reminder that the future of humanity depends on the health of these vital ecosystems.

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Jimmiel Mandima, Chief Field Officer, Conservation International Africa
Jimmiel Mandima, Chief Field Officer, Conservation International Africa

LET’S WRITE THE FUTURE TOGETHER

I am young. I care very much about the natural world. Today I discovered this great organisation; Conservation international does it right in my opinion. To fight climate with a technology always available: NATURE. Time is running out! I need to do everything within my power to help. We can do this!"

René, Germany, donor

Every gift — no matter the amount — makes a difference for nature, climate, and communities. We can't do this work without grassroots supporters: Your contribution will help us incubate big ideas, seize urgent opportunities, and adapt to new challenges.

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Nature can help restore the balance

Invest in nature

Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, companies and other global institutions. We can multiply your impact by up to 300%.

The Current

The Current is a growing community of monthly donors whose steady support provides critical resources to our field teams and helps sustain our work throughout the year.

The Emerald Circle

The Emerald Circle is a community of dedicated donors who help us stay nimble and seize exciting new opportunities with annual giving of $1,000+ or monthly gifts of $84+.

The Azure Circle

The Azure Circle community powers some of the world's most remarkable conservation efforts with annual giving of $10,000 or more.

Multiply Your Impact

Your support reaches further than you think.

Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, and institutional partners — multiplying impact by up to 300%

Donate nowDonate nowMore ways to help

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