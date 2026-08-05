Conservation International’s Accountability and Grievance Mechanism provides a clear process for stakeholders, individuals and communities to raise concerns related to Conservation International (CI) initiatives. It ensures timely, consistent responses and access to justice, consistent with CI’s Rights-based Approach to conservation.

Each grievance is assessed for potential breach of CI’s environmental and social safeguards, principles, standards or procedures. The Mechanism identifies the root causes and ensures corrective action for any non-compliance.

What is a grievance?

A grievance is a complaint about actual or potential harm caused by a Conservation International program or project. Examples include:

Exclusion from a project consultations or activities, including free, prior, and informed consent processes (FPIC);

Harm from project activities (e.g., pollution, noise, dust, disruption);

Risks to community health, safety, or security (e.g., use of security personnel, disease, road/traffic safety);

Conflicts over land or resource use restrictions affected by project activities.

Who can submit a grievance?

Any community, organization, project stakeholder or affected may submit a complaint. Representatives or third parties may submit on their behalf. Complaints may be anonymous (if submitted through EthicsPoint), and identities can be kept confidential upon request.

What will happen when I report a grievance?

Complaints will be addressed through an open and transparent process to find a fair solution. Confidentiality is respected, and protection from retaliation is ensured.

To file a grievance:

Many CI offices have established country-level grievance mechanisms which serve as a primary reporting option. These should serve as the primary intake channels when grievances or feedback pertain specifically to a project or program.