Kenya
Welcome to Conservation International-Kenya’s accountability and grievance mechanism. We would love to hear your feedback. Sometimes no matter how well a project is intended, planned and implemented, it can still have unexpected impacts. These feedback mechanisms are the cornerstone of accountability. They allow CI to identify and respond to stakeholder complaints and concerns about our work in a timely and transparent way.
Feedback or grievances can be submitted:
- In person: Merchant Square, Block C, Ground Floor, Riverside Drive, Nairobi, Kenya
- By email: AccountabilityCIKenya@conservation.org
- By phone: 0758167694
- By webform, below: Note this is routed to the above email address
- By EthicsPoint (international portal for anonymity)
Follow the steps below to submit your concerns, complaints, or feedback about CI-Kenya and/or its projects and receive a timely response to acknowledge and address the issue. This form, and any other communication options, is confidential and will be processed through CI-Kenya’s procedure.