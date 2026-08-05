Biodiversity

Humans and nature can thrive
together.

Our planet’s living landscapes provide the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe. By 2030, we must protect 30 percent of the world's land and sea to prevent widespread extinctions and secure the natural systems that sustain human life.

Large-Scale Protected Areas

For 40 years, we have helped governments, Indigenous groups and local communities establish new protected areas. We also develop strategies for financing those protections in perpetuity, bringing together philanthropic capital, public funding and private investment.

Ecosystem Restoration

We combine cutting-edge science and ancient knowledge to revive ecosystems at a scale once considered impossible. In 2023, we were tapped by the Global Environment Facility to lead a six-year, US$ 200 million restoration effort spanning 20 countries.

Economic Transformation

We support business models that replenish our planet's natural wealth, rather than depleting it. Industry by industry, we are transforming how humanity produces and prospers, beginning with farming, fishing and fashion.

In Xochimilco, Mexico, one of the last habitats of the wild axolotl, sightings are increasingly rare. Together with our partners, we are using environmental DNA to track their survival and restore chinampa refuges – traditional agricultural systems that improve water quality, support local communities, and keep the idea of wild, free-roaming axolotls alive.

Help us protect Earth’s wildlife

Our planet’s living landscapes and seascapes support a range of diverse species — and provide food, water and clean air for the rest of the world. But dramatic biodiversity loss threatens the future of many of these fragile ecosystems. Help reverse this trend by supporting Conservation International in our efforts to establish large-scale protected areas, restore degraded ecosystems and support business models that replenish our planet's natural wealth, rather than depleting it.

Donate Now

Your donation can help:

$29

KENYA

local community members patrol marine protected areas

$40

MEXICO

restore a wild axolotl habitat by championing traditional agriculture methods

$126

MOZAMBIQUE

rangers monitor local elephant populations to prevent illegal poaching

$241

BHUTAN

safeguard the connected landscapes tigers need to thrive

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We protect and restore nature in 100 countries

A Closer Look

We work in more than 100 countries, putting science into practice, bringing big ideas to life and protecting irreplaceable ecosystems. Check out these video clips from the front lines of nature conservation.

Conservation cannot succeed without addressing poverty. Protecting nature, he argues, requires economic security and agency for the people who live closest to it.

For the first time, there has been a confirmed sighting of the rare fishing cat species in the restored forests around Cambodia’s Tonle Sap Lake — a huge achievement of 15 years of community-led conservation.

With support from Conservation International’s Amazonia Indigenous Women’s Fellowship, Janeth Piaguaje of Ecuador is working to bring the charapa turtle back from the brink of extinction — monitoring nests, protecting eggs and helping to raise hatchlings before releasing them.

Voices from the Field

Will Turner shares a moment that stayed with him: telling his children that the Baiji river dolphin had gone extinct. Driven by innovative science, he highlights how we work with communities worldwide to protect species and the habitats they depend on, ensuring that people and ecosystems alike can thrive. These efforts demonstrate that, with science and collaboration, we can protect life on Earth.

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Will Turner, Senior Impact Advisor
Will Turner, Senior Impact Advisor

LET’S WRITE THE FUTURE TOGETHER

I donated to Conservation International today because I care deeply about the continuing loss of wildlife habitats around the world. All life is interconnected and we must find a way to allow humans and wildlife to coexist on our planet in the face of the increasing challenges posed by overpopulation and climate change."

Lisa, Massachusetts, United States, donor

Every gift — no matter the amount — makes a difference for nature, climate, and communities. We can't do this work without grassroots supporters: Your contribution will help us incubate big ideas, seize urgent opportunities, and adapt to new challenges.

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Together, we can help nature flourish

Invest in nature

Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, companies and other global institutions. We can multiply your impact by up to 300%.

The Current

The Current is a growing community of monthly donors whose steady support provides critical resources to our field teams and helps sustain our work throughout the year.

The Emerald Circle

The Emerald Circle is a community of dedicated donors who help us stay nimble and seize exciting new opportunities with annual giving of $1,000+ or monthly gifts of $84+.

The Azure Circle

The Azure Circle community powers some of the world's most remarkable conservation efforts with annual giving of $10,000 or more.

Multiply Your Impact

Your support reaches further than you think.

Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, and institutional partners — multiplying impact by up to 300%

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