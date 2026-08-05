Humans and nature can thrive
together.
Humans and nature can thrive
together.
Humans and nature can thrive
together.
For 40 years, we have helped governments, Indigenous groups and local communities establish new protected areas. We also develop strategies for financing those protections in perpetuity, bringing together philanthropic capital, public funding and private investment.
We combine cutting-edge science and ancient knowledge to revive ecosystems at a scale once considered impossible. In 2023, we were tapped by the Global Environment Facility to lead a six-year, US$ 200 million restoration effort spanning 20 countries.
We support business models that replenish our planet's natural wealth, rather than depleting it. Industry by industry, we are transforming how humanity produces and prospers, beginning with farming, fishing and fashion.
In Xochimilco, Mexico, one of the last habitats of the wild axolotl, sightings are increasingly rare. Together with our partners, we are using environmental DNA to track their survival and restore chinampa refuges – traditional agricultural systems that improve water quality, support local communities, and keep the idea of wild, free-roaming axolotls alive.
Our planet’s living landscapes and seascapes support a range of diverse species — and provide food, water and clean air for the rest of the world. But dramatic biodiversity loss threatens the future of many of these fragile ecosystems. Help reverse this trend by supporting Conservation International in our efforts to establish large-scale protected areas, restore degraded ecosystems and support business models that replenish our planet's natural wealth, rather than depleting it.
KENYA
local community members patrol marine protected areas
MEXICO
restore a wild axolotl habitat by championing traditional agriculture methods
MOZAMBIQUE
rangers monitor local elephant populations to prevent illegal poaching
BHUTAN
safeguard the connected landscapes tigers need to thrive
We protect and restore nature in 100 countries
We work in more than 100 countries, putting science into practice, bringing big ideas to life and protecting irreplaceable ecosystems. Check out these video clips from the front lines of nature conservation.
Conservation cannot succeed without addressing poverty. Protecting nature, he argues, requires economic security and agency for the people who live closest to it.
For the first time, there has been a confirmed sighting of the rare fishing cat species in the restored forests around Cambodia’s Tonle Sap Lake — a huge achievement of 15 years of community-led conservation.
With support from Conservation International’s Amazonia Indigenous Women’s Fellowship, Janeth Piaguaje of Ecuador is working to bring the charapa turtle back from the brink of extinction — monitoring nests, protecting eggs and helping to raise hatchlings before releasing them.
Will Turner shares a moment that stayed with him: telling his children that the Baiji river dolphin had gone extinct. Driven by innovative science, he highlights how we work with communities worldwide to protect species and the habitats they depend on, ensuring that people and ecosystems alike can thrive. These efforts demonstrate that, with science and collaboration, we can protect life on Earth.
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LET’S WRITE THE FUTURE TOGETHER
Every gift — no matter the amount — makes a difference for nature, climate, and communities. We can't do this work without grassroots supporters: Your contribution will help us incubate big ideas, seize urgent opportunities, and adapt to new challenges.
Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, companies and other global institutions. We can multiply your impact by up to 300%.
Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, and institutional partners — multiplying impact by up to 300%