A biodiversity survey becomes a portrait of a people

Deep in the Amazon, a glass frog with a visible, beating heart clung to the underside of a damp leaf on the banks of Brazil's Iriri River. The frog is one of more than 600 documented species in the territory of the Indigenous Panará people, many of which had not previously been catalogued within the territory. It is the first-ever inventory of the plants and wildlife on their land, led by Panará researchers in partnership with Conservation International, the Federal University of Pará (UFPA), Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden Research Institute and University of Campinas. The Panará's roots in this land run deep. Their ancestors, the Southern Cayapó, once ranged across swaths of Brazil's savanna interior. But generations of encroachment — a highway, disease, forced relocation — nearly wiped them out. In the 1990s, the Panará finally returned to a portion of their ancestral land and later saw it formally protected. Now, they've taken the next step on the land they fought to reclaim — leading the effort to document what lives alongside them. “For the Panará, documenting what lives here isn't just science,” said Renata Pinheiro of Conservation International-Brazil. “It's a reclamation of a way of life, nearly stolen from them.”

A glass frog

Flashes in the canopy Panará researchers pored over maps and data with Conservation International's team, choosing the places in the forest to survey — and the species they hoped to find there. “This project brought together Indigenous and scientific knowledge — but the Panará were in the driving seat,” Pinheiro said. “Some of the non-Panará researchers were very touched. It changed the way they thought about biodiversity and how they approached their jobs.” The researchers watched the canopy for flashes of color and snippets of birdsong — a skill passed down through generations — and recorded species new, even to them, including the crowned flycatcher, known for a fan-shaped crest that flares out like a headdress, and the white-crowned duck, a small, secretive bird rarely spotted even by experienced researchers. This direct monitoring was supported by cameras, hidden across the forest floor — 67 in all, that quietly recorded everything that passed by. Over the course of the survey, the team captured photos nearly 2,800 individual mammals, some found almost nowhere else in Brazil. The most frequent sightings were white-lipped peccaries, wild pigs that travel in large packs and disperse seeds as they go. The species has seen a steep decline across Central and South America but appears to be thriving here. Jaguars and pumas moved silently across the forest floor — animals that need vast, unbroken forest to survive. And every so often, cameras caught something rarer still: a critically endangered zogue-zogue monkey.

A jaguar seen by a camera trap.

The survey also reached into other classes of life — reptiles, fish, aquatic plants, insects — and carefully documented the condition of the rivers themselves, which often hold the first sign that an ecosystem is in trouble. For Pente Panará, one of the Panará researchers, the survey is just the beginning. She and the other experts from her community are eager to keep learning, and to pass that role to the next generation. "I won't stop — I still want to know so much more," she said. For now, the data she and other Panará researchers gathered has a grander purpose: protecting the territory from outside threats.

Pente Panará, one of the Panará researchers.