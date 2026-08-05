Bhutan and the Niue Ocean Wide Trust, two of Conservation International’s longtime partners, have won 2026 Earthshot Prizes, each taking home £1 million for future conservation.

The geographies of the two winning nations could hardly be more different. One is a Himalayan kingdom where forests cover nearly 70 percent of the land. The other is a coral island in the South Pacific whose ocean territory is 1,200 times larger than its landmass.

The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020 and honors environmental solutions. Bhutan won in the Protect and Restore Nature category. The NOW Trust, which funds protection of Niue's vast ocean territory, won in the Revive Our Oceans category.

“[This] is an exceptional recognition of visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to nature,” said Sebastian Troëng, CEO of Conservation International. “This recognition spotlights the power of governments, communities and partners coming together to deliver a nature-positive future.”

A forest stronghold

Few countries have shown a commitment to nature as strong as Bhutan’s. The protection of nature is written into its Constitution and more than half of its territory is formally protected. It is also one of only a handful of countries that absorbs more carbon than it emits.

That commitment reaches beyond its borders. Its forests and watersheds help regulate fresh water for an estimated 1.6 billion people across South Asia.

Yet growing pressures from climate change, forest loss and wildfires threaten the country. And according to government data, roughly a quarter of the mountain springs monitored in the country are drying up.

To meet these challenges, Bhutan’s government, Conservation International, the Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation and the Bhutan Ecological Society launched Restore Bhutan, part of the Mountains to Mangroves initiative, in 2025.

Over the next decade, the partnership aims to restore 50,000 hectares of degraded forest, farmland and urban land, generating about 133 billion liters in water benefits, reducing the risk of forest fires and improving livelihoods for more than 250,000 people.

"In Bhutan, we believe that caring for nature is caring for ourselves," Her Royal Highness Princess Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck said at the ceremony.

A sanctuary at sea

Niue's prize focuses on a different problem: how a small island nation can pay to protect an ocean far larger than its landmass.

Niue's waters cover 327,000 square kilometers (126,000 square miles). They are a sanctuary to humpback whales, sea snakes and gray reef sharks.

Protecting an ocean area that vast, year over year, is expensive. So Niue came up with a new way to pay for it. Through the NOW Trust’s Ocean Conservation Commitments, contributors can sponsor a piece of Niue’s ocean. The proceeds go towards a NZ$ 32 million endowment that will help protect Niue’s ocean for generations to come.

The Earthshot award takes the endowment past the halfway mark.

Since 2021, Conservation International has worked with the Government of Niue and Tofia Niue to help develop the NOW Trust and its Ocean Conservation Commitments, providing funding and technical support through the Blue Nature Alliance, which Conservation International leads with Pew Charitable Trusts.

“This win demonstrates, if further proof were needed, that island nations are not short of solutions when it comes to protecting our oceans and addressing climate change,” said Maël Imirizaldu, regional lead for the Blue Nature Alliance. “Initiatives like the Ocean Conservation Commitments, designed to meet the needs of island nations, deserve greater global attention and support.”

Read more about Conservation International’s work in Niue and Bhutan: