New research Check out the Mountains to Mangroves Atlas — an open platform to drive conservation, restoration, and climate-resilient impact at landscape scale across Bhutan, Nepal, India, and Bangladesh. Learn More About the Atlas

In few places on Earth does nature sustain so many people as in the Eastern Himalayas. Spanning the mountains and watersheds of Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and east India, this area contains the highest peaks on Earth. Its glaciers are often referred to as the "third pole" — the largest reservoir of fresh water outside Greenland and Antarctica. The rivers that flow here — the mighty Brahmaputra, the Ganges and their lesser-known but equally vital tributaries — are arteries of civilization, sustaining over a billion people. As these waterways flow south to the Indian Ocean, they pass through alpine tundra, mountain forests, open plains and coastal mangroves — habitats for snow leopards, red pandas, Bengal tigers, Asian elephants and the one-horned rhino. Each of these diverse ecosystems is connected by the flow of water. Changes in one, especially those upstream, have cascading effects on the others. And massive change is sweeping through the Eastern Himalayas, with far-reaching consequences for people and nature.

Threats The Eastern Himalayas are one of the world’s fastest-warming places due to climate change. As glaciers recede and monsoon seasons shift, rivers are becoming erratic, with some drying up and others facing more frequent and severe floods. Bangladesh, Nepal and India all rank among the most climate-vulnerable countries globally, with 60 percent of Bangladesh’s population and 80 percent of India’s living in high climate-exposure areas. In 2022, a staggering 1.5 million people in the region were displaced by extreme weather events. Since 2000, the Eastern Himalayan region has lost nearly one-tenth of its forest cover, leading to soil erosion, poor water quality and frequent landslides — causing loss of life and property and further degrading the land and water.

Conserving 1 million hectares of forest Mountains to Mangroves is one of the largest reforestation and conservation projects in the history of South Asia, created as an urgent response to climate change and nature loss. This collective effort to protect and restore the region is led by experienced environmental and social organizations in the region and supported by Conservation International. By 2030, this initiative aims to protect and restore 1 million hectares of land alongside local communities, protecting the ecosystems that underpin climate resilience and water security.

While the world understands the urgent plight of the Amazon and Congo Basin, the Eastern Himalayas — one of the most climate-vulnerable regions on Earth — often goes overlooked. Mountains to Mangroves aims to change that by raising global awareness of its ecological importance and working with communities in India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal to conserve the nature they depend on to thrive.

One connected ecosystem Following the announcement of the initiative in 2023, Conservation International and partners have rapidly scaled the work of communities across the region to restore lost ecosystems and promote sustainable livelihoods – including agroforestry, conservation training and careers, and more — using proven local methods. In this first phase, partners will protect and restore over 70,000 hectares of forests and mangroves from the valleys of Bhutan to the floodplains of Bangladesh — improving well-being for ecosystems, people and wildlife in the region. Supported by Conservation International’s Moore Center for Science and Solutions, Mountains to Mangroves is building a science initiative at scale: the Mountains to Mangroves Atlas. By bringing together science, data and local knowledge to identify changes in forest health, biodiversity, livelihoods and local climate, scientists will show where restoration and protection can have the greatest benefits and track impact over time — helping partners better protect nature and the communities that rely on it.

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