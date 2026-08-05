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Check out the Mountains to Mangroves Atlas — an open platform to drive conservation, restoration, and climate-resilient impact at landscape scale across Bhutan, Nepal, India, and Bangladesh.
In few places on Earth does nature sustain so many people as in the Eastern Himalayas.
Spanning the mountains and watersheds of Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and east India, this area contains the highest peaks on Earth. Its glaciers are often referred to as the "third pole" — the largest reservoir of fresh water outside Greenland and Antarctica.
The rivers that flow here — the mighty Brahmaputra, the Ganges and their lesser-known but equally vital tributaries — are arteries of civilization, sustaining over a billion people. As these waterways flow south to the Indian Ocean, they pass through alpine tundra, mountain forests, open plains and coastal mangroves — habitats for snow leopards, red pandas, Bengal tigers, Asian elephants and the one-horned rhino.
Each of these diverse ecosystems is connected by the flow of water. Changes in one, especially those upstream, have cascading effects on the others. And massive change is sweeping through the Eastern Himalayas, with far-reaching consequences for people and nature.
Threats
The Eastern Himalayas are one of the world’s fastest-warming places due to climate change. As glaciers recede and monsoon seasons shift, rivers are becoming erratic, with some drying up and others facing more frequent and severe floods. Bangladesh, Nepal and India all rank among the most climate-vulnerable countries globally, with 60 percent of Bangladesh’s population and 80 percent of India’s living in high climate-exposure areas. In 2022, a staggering 1.5 million people in the region were displaced by extreme weather events.
Since 2000, the Eastern Himalayan region has lost nearly one-tenth of its forest cover, leading to soil erosion, poor water quality and frequent landslides — causing loss of life and property and further degrading the land and water.
Conserving 1 million hectares of forest
Mountains to Mangroves is one of the largest reforestation and conservation projects in the history of South Asia, created as an urgent response to climate change and nature loss. This collective effort to protect and restore the region is led by experienced environmental and social organizations in the region and supported by Conservation International. By 2030, this initiative aims to protect and restore 1 million hectares of land alongside local communities, protecting the ecosystems that underpin climate resilience and water security.
While the world understands the urgent plight of the Amazon and Congo Basin, the Eastern Himalayas — one of the most climate-vulnerable regions on Earth — often goes overlooked. Mountains to Mangroves aims to change that by raising global awareness of its ecological importance and working with communities in India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal to conserve the nature they depend on to thrive.
One connected ecosystem
Following the announcement of the initiative in 2023, Conservation International and partners have rapidly scaled the work of communities across the region to restore lost ecosystems and promote sustainable livelihoods – including agroforestry, conservation training and careers, and more — using proven local methods. In this first phase, partners will protect and restore over 70,000 hectares of forests and mangroves from the valleys of Bhutan to the floodplains of Bangladesh — improving well-being for ecosystems, people and wildlife in the region.
Supported by Conservation International’s Moore Center for Science and Solutions, Mountains to Mangroves is building a science initiative at scale: the Mountains to Mangroves Atlas. By bringing together science, data and local knowledge to identify changes in forest health, biodiversity, livelihoods and local climate, scientists will show where restoration and protection can have the greatest benefits and track impact over time — helping partners better protect nature and the communities that rely on it.
Our founding implementing partners
ATREE (Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment): ATREE is a nonprofit organization that generates interdisciplinary knowledge to inform conservation policy and practice. ATREE have begun vital work with Mountains to Mangroves to conserve land under threat and restore degraded land, focusing initially in the state of Sikkim and Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal, India.
Bhutan Ecological Society: Bhutan Ecological Society is a nonprofit organization that connects science, business and policy, with the goal of building and sustaining resilient communities and functional landscapes. Under Mountains to Mangroves, Bhutan Ecological Society has been restoring land across Bhutan and establishing state-of-the-art nurseries to produce upwards of 1 million saplings per year to scale this work in the future.
Bhutan Trust for Environmental Conservation: The Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation (BTF) is the world’s first environmental trust fund, established in 1991 as a collaborative venture between Royal Government of Bhutan, United Nations Development Program, and WWF. Under Mountains to Mangroves, BTF plants native tree saplings in degraded forest areas, including primary forest and private land. They are also working on a plantation program with schools and are establishing nurseries to accelerate restoration.
Friendship: Friendship is an international social purpose organization guided by a vision of a world where people — especially the hard-to-reach and unaddressed — have equal opportunities to live with dignity and hope. Under Mountains to Mangroves, Friendship have been planting mangrove forests in the Sundarbans, Bangladesh, while enhancing the livelihoods of nearby communities who will support the forests for years to come.
TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute): TERI is an independent, multi-dimensional organization, with capabilities in research, policy, consultancy and implementation. As part of Mountains to Mangroves, TERI is promoting agroforestry plantation, regenerative agricultural practices, and forest conservation activities, beginning in Assam and Nagaland. This effort will also be registered with Voluntary Carbon Markets so that the carbon benefits can be shared with the community and ensure their sustainability.
Red Panda Network is a leading conservation organization dedicated to protecting red pandas and their Himalayan habitat through community-driven initiatives. Since 2007, RPN has worked with local communities in Nepal to restore forests, combat poaching, and promote sustainable livelihoods across 50 percent of Nepal’s red panda range. Under Mountains to Mangroves, RPN is conserving and restoring degraded forests in Koshi Province, Nepal. This includes planting native trees, creating water sources for wildlife, and supporting people with green jobs – ensuring a future for red pandas and their ecosystems.
Restore Bhutan
Launched in 2025, Restore Bhutan is a partnership between Conservation International, the Royal Government of Bhutan, Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation and Bhutan Ecological Society to restore 50,000 hectares of degraded land across Bhutan over a decade.
Developed under the Mountains to Mangroves initiative, the partnership supports Bhutan's national priorities for climate resilience, biodiversity protection and sustainable development.
The initiative builds on Bhutan's longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship. The country's Constitution mandates maintaining at least 60% forest cover in perpetuity, reflecting the central role of nature in the nation's identity and its commitment to remaining carbon neutral.
Taking a forest landscape restoration and whole-of-Bhutan approach, Restore Bhutan will develop a roadmap to address restoration needs across forests, fallow drylands and urban areas. Through a range of restoration approaches, it aims to strengthen resilience to forest fires, enhance biodiversity and freshwater availability, increase carbon sequestration and support local communities and smallholder farmers.
Restore Bhutan Impact Bond
To help finance implementation, Conservation International and partners are developing the Restore Bhutan Impact Bond, an innovative blended-finance mechanism designed to mobilize philanthropic and private capital for landscape restoration.
For more information contact: Saurav Malhotra, Managing Director, South Asia at Conservation International.
Read our Impact Report
Conservation International, alongside our dedicated partners, set out to achieve an extraordinary vision: planting one billion trees and restoring one million hectares of forest in the Eastern Himalayas. Today, that vision is taking root. Explore our Mountains to Mangroves 2024 Impact Report to uncover the groundbreaking strides we’ve made this year and discover our bold roadmap for creating lasting, transformative change by 2030.
Donate
Nature is an essential part of life for people across the Eastern Himalayas. Will you make a generous donation to support our critical work like Mountains to Mangroves?