About us

WE PROTECT NATURE FOR PEOPLE.

Our Priorities

Since 1987, Conservation International has helped protect 13 million square kilometers of land and sea — an area the size of the United States and Mexico combined.

Climate

We work with nature to remove planet-warming carbon from the atmosphere — and help communities thrive in a changing world.

Oceans

We help create marine protected areas — and reimagine aquatic industries — to secure the ocean’s bounties for future generations.

Biodiversity

We protect and restore priceless ecosystems, while creating jobs and opportunity for all.

Our Mission

Building upon a strong foundation of science, partnership and field demonstration, Conservation International empowers societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature, our global biodiversity, for the well-being of humanity.

Our Vision

We imagine a healthy, prosperous world in which societies are forever committed to caring for and valuing nature, for the long-term benefit of people and all life on Earth.

Our Global Footprint

We maintain offices in 35 countries and support conservation projects in more than 100. Our marine conservation work spans all five of the planet's oceans. Our land-based projects are focused on the tropics, home to the most biodiverse places on Earth and critical stores of carbon. We value local expertise: Ninety-seven percent of our program staff come from the regions where they work. This helps us work more effectively, as local staff are better able to navigate unique social, cultural and political contexts.

Our Country Programs

Over four decades, we’ve touched millions of lives.

Our approach to conservation centers people. We respect human rights, design our programs with gender equality as a core principle, and create new opportunities for local communities to build livelihoods that not only protect but also restore nature.

We're different: Here's how

39

years of optimism and conservation impact

Since 1987, Conservation International has worked with countries, communities and companies to protect nature for people on a global scale.

100

countries in which Conservation International has a presence

From the forests of the Amazon to the savannas of Africa to the coral reefs of Southeast Asia, Conservation International focuses on protecting and restoring the natural places that all people depend on.

97%

of all program staff are from the regions in which they work

Conservation International staff possess the social and cultural knowledge to work effectively and make an impact in their countries and communities.

2,000

global partners

We know we cannot succeed alone. That’s why we partner with organizations around the globe, including companies, communities, governments, nonprofits and more.

13M

square kilometers of vital lands and seas protected

Conservation International and our partners have protected 13 million square kilometers of land and sea that contain some of the most critical ecosystems on Earth, benefiting millions of people.

300%

return on private gifts

We’re able to achieve a 300% return on investment from private gifts by leveraging public funding through government grants, multilateral organizations and other public institutions.

Make a difference today

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, Conservation International has helped protect 13 million square kilometers of vital ecosystems across more than 70 countries since our founding in 1987. But there's more work to do. Every gift makes a difference for nature, climate, wildlife, and communities. Your generous donation powers a future where people and nature thrive together.

Donate Now

Your donation can help:

$25

SOUTH AFRICA

Reduce demand on scarce water supplies by removing invasive trees.

$40

CAMBODIA

Researchers monitor critically endangered wildlife, like Asian Elephants, in remote areas.

$116

INDONESIA

Monitor a coral reef for unsustainable fishing.

$233

COLOMBIA

Restore a critical source of fresh water for the people of Bogota.

Donate Now

Our People

Conservation International is powered by more than 1,600 people working across six continents. Our teams bring together science, policy, community and business experience — united by a shared commitment to protecting nature for people everywhere.

Meet our team

Multiply Your Impact

Your support reaches further than you think.

Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, and institutional partners — multiplying impact by up to 300%

Donate nowDonate nowMore ways to help

Our Corporate Partners

Conservation International works with businesses across industries to support conservation at scale. Through these partnerships, we help unlock new funding for nature and promote more sustainable practices — from farming to fishing to forestry — that protect ecosystems and support communities.

Corporate Partners

Humanity and nature can both prosper

A Living Legacy

We deliver results. Over four decades, we’ve helped protect 13 million square kilometers of land and sea — benefiting people in projects like these:

CLIMATE

Small towns, big impacts

In Bolivia, small communities taking charge of the forests they depend on

OCEAN

In Hawai’i, a beautiful menace

How Conservation International is turning the tide against an aquatic invader

BIODIVERSITY

From the Himalayas to the sea

In the Eastern Himalayas, nature’s bounty supports millions of people. Can this region cope with climate change and the loss of wildlife before it’s too late?

Frequently Asked Questions