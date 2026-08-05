Make a Gift of Stock

To transfer a gift of stock to Conservation International’s Charles Schwab account, please instruct your broker to transfer it to:

Account Name: Conservation International Foundation

Federal Tax ID: 52-1497470

Account Number: 5106-9970

Broker: Charles Schwab Company

DTC Number: 0164-40

For additional questions or information on stock transfers, please contact Mallory Henig at 703-341-2409 or giving@conservation.org.