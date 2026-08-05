Make a Gift of Stock

To transfer a gift of stock to Conservation International’s Charles Schwab account, please instruct your broker to transfer it to:

  • Account Name: Conservation International Foundation
  • Federal Tax ID: 52-1497470
  • Account Number: 5106-9970
  • Broker: Charles Schwab Company
  • DTC Number: 0164-40

For additional questions or information on stock transfers, please contact Mallory Henig at 703-341-2409 or giving@conservation.org.

Thank you for supporting our work. Please notify us at or 800-406-2306 when you transfer stock and provide the following information:

  • Name of the stock
  • Number of shares
  • Your name and address

Providing this information will help us identify — and acknowledge — your gift. When stock gifts are transferred to our account, the source is often difficult to identify.