Conservation International, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation

Making the more sustainable choice the everyday choice for consumers
For more than 20 years, Conservation International has worked with Walmart and the Walmart Foundation to advance sustainability and protect nature for the benefit of people. In the early days of our relationship, Conservation International co-founder Peter Seligmann was an influential advisor to Walmart’s then-CEO Lee Scott, helping shape Walmart’s early sustainability ambitions and goals.
What began as a shared belief that business can be a powerful force for good has evolved into a decades-long collaboration focused on transforming how products are sourced, made, and brought to market. By combining our science and on-the-ground experience with Walmart and the Walmart Foundation’s scale, influence, and commitment to sustainability, this collaboration has helped advance more responsible practices across key commodities, protect critical ecosystems and offer consumers more sustainable choices. Together, we are working to make sustainability part of everyday decision-making.
The basis for collaboration
This collaboration aims to accelerate and scale conservation efforts across key landscapes and seascapes, restore critical ecosystems, build more resilient supply chains, and support communities that rely directly on nature. By addressing key sustainability risks, such as agriculture-driven deforestation, these efforts seek to advance more regenerative outcomes for people and the planet. They are designed not only to protect critical ecosystems, but also to support more stable agricultural production, reduce long‑term sourcing risk, and strengthen livelihoods in the communities that produce everyday products.
Walmart and Conservation International over the years
Our relationship with Walmart began with a shared interest in conservation. In the early 2000s, Conservation International founder, Peter Seligmann, introduced Rob Walton and his family to some of the world's most important biodiversity hotspots through a series of shared expeditions. Over time, these experiences led to a major philanthropic investment in Conservation International and Walton joining our board. This established a strong foundation for the long-term partnership between Conservation International and Walmart.
2004
In 2004, Walmart's then-CEO, Lee Scott, engaged Conservation International to help measure Walmart's environmental impact, laying important groundwork for Walmart's long-term sustainability aspirations. We continued to advise Walmart, among other NGOs, on innovative sourcing strategies for agricultural products, jewelry and seafood through their Sustainable Value Networks. A few years later, Walmart set its first sustainable agriculture goals.
2015
In 2015, Conservation International evaluated Walmart’s sustainable sourcing policies and identified areas for improvement in key products like palm oil, beef, soy, and coffee. This work helped expand Walmart’s sustainability efforts, including a new goal to source at least 20 agricultural commodities more sustainably by 2025. To support this, Conservation International and other NGOs created implementation guides to help Walmart put its policies into action.
2019
In 2019, Walmart approached Conservation International to help inform an ambitious nature goal Walmart was developing. We assessed Walmart’s most important nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities, reviewing Walmart’s sourcing footprint across 13 major commodities and identifying opportunities to help reverse nature loss.
2020 and beyond
In 2020, Walmart set a first-of-its-kind goal for a global retailer: By 2030, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation aim to help protect, restore and/or more sustainably manage at least 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean.
Learn more about Conservation International’s work to develop and advance nature targets.
Making everyday products more sustainable
Looking ahead
Walmart, the Walmart Foundation, and Conservation International’s work together continues to evolve, with new initiatives focused on enhancing sustainability in supply chains, reducing carbon emissions, and fostering resilient communities. Through continued collaboration, we aim to create positive impacts across the globe for people and nature.