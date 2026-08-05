Conservation International, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation

Making the more sustainable choice the everyday choice for consumers

For more than 20 years, Conservation International has worked with Walmart and the Walmart Foundation to advance sustainability and protect nature for the benefit of people. In the early days of our relationship, Conservation International co-founder Peter Seligmann was an influential advisor to Walmart’s then-CEO Lee Scott, helping shape Walmart’s early sustainability ambitions and goals.

What began as a shared belief that business can be a powerful force for good has evolved into a decades-long collaboration focused on transforming how products are sourced, made, and brought to market. By combining our science and on-the-ground experience with Walmart and the Walmart Foundation’s scale, influence, and commitment to sustainability, this collaboration has helped advance more responsible practices across key commodities, protect critical ecosystems and offer consumers more sustainable choices. Together, we are working to make sustainability part of everyday decision-making.

The basis for collaboration

This collaboration aims to accelerate and scale conservation efforts across key landscapes and seascapes, restore critical ecosystems, build more resilient supply chains, and support communities that rely directly on nature. By addressing key sustainability risks, such as agriculture-driven deforestation, these efforts seek to advance more regenerative outcomes for people and the planet. They are designed not only to protect critical ecosystems, but also to support more stable agricultural production, reduce long‑term sourcing risk, and strengthen livelihoods in the communities that produce everyday products.