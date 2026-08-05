What is a marine protected area? A marine protected area (MPA) is a designated section of ocean or coastline where human activities, such as fishing, drilling or development, are limited or restricted to protect the ecosystem within it. Think of an MPA as a national park — but underwater. Governments, often working with conservation organizations and local communities, draw MPA boundaries around specific marine features, including coral reefs, coastlines, seamounts or open water. These boundaries are typically drawn around areas considered important for one or more of the following reasons:

Ecological value — the area is a fish nursery, whale migration route, or rare, healthy ecosystem Cultural value — the area includes ancestral or traditional fishing grounds Economic value — the area supports long-term fisheries or tourism

Once boundaries are set, governments establish rules defining what can and cannot happen inside them. Read more about our work supporting marine protected areas.

What are the benefits of MPAs? MPAs exist because the ocean is under serious, measurable strain through activities like overfishing, trawling and pollution. Well-enforced MPAs give marine life space and time to recover, with benefits that ripple outward beyond their borders.

Ecosystem recovery Decades of overfishing, trawling, and pollution have depleted marine life. Removing that pressure — even in just a portion of an MPA — gives fish populations, coral and other species a chance to recover. Biodiversity protection Coral reefs, seagrass beds, mangroves and deep-sea habitats support enormous webs of life, including many species that haven't been studied yet. A destroyed reef can take decades to centuries to recover, if it recovers at all. MPAs help give these ecosystems a fighting chance. The “spillover effect” MPAs don't just protect fish within their boundaries. Fish populations and habitats inside well-enforced MPAs tend to grow, and that abundance often spills into surrounding waters, boosting catches for fishers working just outside the boundary. Climate resilience Healthy mangroves, seagrass meadows and reefs sequester carbon, buffer coastlines against storms and erosion, and withstand warming and acidification better when they aren't also stressed by fishing or pollution. Protecting them is part of a broader climate strategy, not just a biodiversity one. Livelihood and cultural preservation For many communities — particularly Indigenous and fishing communities — the ocean isn't just an economic resource, it's central to food security, tradition and identity. Protecting fish stocks and habitats long-term protects those ways of life, even when it requires short-term restrictions. Further reading: Study: Protecting the ocean benefits people and nature

How many MPAs are there in the world? There are thousands of individually designated MPAs, though the count shifts as smaller ones are consolidated over time. Because individual MPA size varies enormously (some cover a few square kilometers, others cover millions), area protected is a more meaningful measure than MPA count. Currently, about 10 percent of the ocean is protected. Further reading: ‘The ocean is one:’ A turning point for the high seas