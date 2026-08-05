Active
Working to accelerate nature-based infrastructure
The Global Green-Gray Community of Practice brings together designers, engineers, policymakers, funders, and communities to advance infrastructure that integrates traditional "gray" solutions with green, nature-based approaches — building more sustainable and resilient systems for people and nature.
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From problems...
Green-gray infrastructure solutions have been developed but still remain largely underutilized by engineers and practitioners worldwide. By embracing these innovative solutions, understanding their impact, and scaling their implementation we can help reverse biodiversity loss and confront climate challenges head-on.
To progress
The Global Green-Gray Community is an international group and online hub that connects people and projects to:
- Innovate green-gray approaches to redefine infrastructure as a driver of restoration and resilience.
- Advance science, engineering, and policy efforts.
- Increase awareness of green-gray infrastructure’s applications across geographies and settings.
- Grow a community to drive adoption and unlock access to finances for these projects.
Our active community
Leading a group of eager community members through a town in Northeast Brazil to spark discussions and explore where the implementation of green-gray infrastructure could be useful to bring lasting change.
Wrapping up a weeklong workshop in Joao Pessoa, Brazil, college students are presenting the concepts and ideas they have developed for green-gray infrastructure, combining their shared knowledge.
Workshop participants collaborating in small groups to co-create presentations focused on infrastructure solutions.
G3CoP Project Coordinator Alice Piva engages a crowd passionate about green-gray solutions and protecting nature, sharing her insights and sparking meaningful conversations.
College student participants present their ideas after a weeklong workshop, sharing solutions that G3CoP will utilize to help create real-world change in the future.
5 key barriers limiting the widespread adoption and upscaling of green-gray infrastructure:
Limited technical knowledge. Lack of awareness. Policy gaps. Challenges in financing. Cultural resistance.
Our community is actively working to break these barriers together, in the field and on the ground.
Want to learn more? Connect with us on LinkedIn.
Tools and guidance
Learn more about nature and loss and damage
Coastal green-gray cost-benefit analysis tool
Conservation International developed a coastal Green-Gray Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA) Tool to illuminate the business case for green-gray infrastructure and address key knowledge and data gaps that inhibit widespread adoption of these solutions, with initial focus on Mexico, Brazil, Guyana and Suriname.
Outcomes report: North-Brazil Shelf Green-Gray Knowledge Exchange & Policy Workshop
Guidance for Policymakers: Enhancing Resilience With Green-Gray Infrastructure
Guidance for Including Coastal Green-Gray Infrastructure in NDCs
Green-gray infrastructure playbook
The Playbook defines the roles, responsibilities, and replicable funding and financing models required to develop green-gray infrastructure at scale — and win the game.
Green-gray infrastructure engineering guidance
This work contains recommendations for practical engineering guidelines for the assessment, development and implementation of green-gray infrastructure along Guyana's cost. In addition, it serves as a technical resources document providing the theoretical background for the guidelines.
Engineering guidelines for the 21st century
This paper proposes a path forward by colloborating across disciplines and geographies to design a modern data sharing platform for users to input technical knowledge and data about nature-based solutions projects.
New living report from the Community of Practice
A tool for identifying, funding, planning, designing, constructing, and monitoring green-gray infrastructure projects to increase the resilience of vulnerable cities, communities, and assets around the world.
WEBINAR: Innovative Financing for Nature Based Solutions: RISCO
Our members include
- Earth Security Group
- Eco-Care
- FEBA
- Fieldhouse Sustainability
- Global Ocean Trust
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC
- ICSI
- IUCN
- The Natural Infrastructure Initiative
- RARE
- ReShore
- Save Our Mangroves Now!
- Silvestrum Climate Associates
- Swiss Re
- Technological Institute of the Philippines
- Melbourne School of Design, The University of Melbourne
- World Resources Institute
- Zofnass Program for Sustainable Infrastructure