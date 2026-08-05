Protecting nature through science, partnerships and fieldwork

For over 20 years, Conservation International-Samoa has worked alongside the government, local communities and civil society to protect the nation’s ocean and biodiversity.

As a partner in the Samoa Ocean Strategy, Conservation International-Samoa is supporting the nation's vision to conserve 30 percent of its ocean and ensure 100 percent sustainable management.

Conservation International-Samoa partners with the Samoa Voyaging Society and Ministry of Education to deliver environmental education, using traditional voyaging to inspire young people as stewards of Samoa’s ocean. We also support sustainable finance initiatives, strengthening local fisheries and helping Indigenous and local communities build climate resilience.

On land, Conservation International-Samoa is assessing the impacts of climate change on upland forest ecosystems and working to stop deforestation in the Samoan cloud forest — home to the critically endangered tooth-billed pigeon, Samoa’s national bird. Protecting these vital ecosystems ensures a future for Samoa’s rich biodiversity and the communities that depend on it.

By integrating science, culture and policy, Conservation International-Samoa is helping the people of Samoa protect their natural heritage for generations to come.