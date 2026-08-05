Ocean conservation and biodiversity protection, rooted in local partnerships

For more than two decades, Conservation International has partnered with the Government of Palau, traditional leaders, communities, researchers, and local organizations to advance Palau’s vision for a healthy ocean and resilient future.

Through science, technical expertise, and global partnerships, we support locally-led conservation that protects biodiversity, strengthens ocean stewardship, and delivers benefits for people and nature.

Conservation International is collaborating with fishers and communities to strengthen sustainable tuna fisheries; advocating for habitat protection for Palau's many whale and dolphin species; and supporting the effective management of the Palau National Marine Sanctuary — a vast area of ocean that harbors some of the most diverse marine ecosystems on Earth and sustains communities through fisheries, tourism, and traditional practices.