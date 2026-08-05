Ocean conservation and biodiversity protection, rooted in local partnerships
For more than two decades, Conservation International has partnered with the Government of Palau, traditional leaders, communities, researchers, and local organizations to advance Palau’s vision for a healthy ocean and resilient future.
Through science, technical expertise, and global partnerships, we support locally-led conservation that protects biodiversity, strengthens ocean stewardship, and delivers benefits for people and nature.
Conservation International is collaborating with fishers and communities to strengthen sustainable tuna fisheries; advocating for habitat protection for Palau's many whale and dolphin species; and supporting the effective management of the Palau National Marine Sanctuary — a vast area of ocean that harbors some of the most diverse marine ecosystems on Earth and sustains communities through fisheries, tourism, and traditional practices.
2023
OFFICE ESTABLISHED
604K
SQUARE KILOMETERS
Approximately 604,000 km² of ocean under Palau’s jurisdiction
80%
PROTECTED
Four-fifths of Palau’s exclusive economic zone is protected through the Palau National Marine Sanctuary
2,000+
SPECIES
More than 1,300 species of fish and 700 species of coral inhabit Palau’s waters
Areas we work
A sustainable solution for Palau’s giant clams
Seven of the world’s nine-largest giant clam species are found in Palau, where these mammoth mollusks are revered as symbols of power and persistence, and traditional tools like adzes, fishhooks and gougers are made from their shells.
Ecologically, the giant clam is an ecosystem engineer that strengthens reef structures, bolstering habitat for reef fishes. Building on ages-old domestic conservation law that prohibits fishing during giant clam spawning periods, Conservation International-Palau aims to expand the sustainable production and domestic harvest of giant clams.
In addition, the country’s vital “blue carbon” ecosystems — mangroves and seagrass habitats that sequester climate warming carbon — will be protected through grants and investments that diminish ecological pressure and diversify livelihood opportunities in support of Palau’s economic growth and increased food security.