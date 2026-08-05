Building a more abundant future for Madagascar
Conservation International-Madagascar has supported local communities in their efforts to care for nature since 1990.
The team is working to conserve nearly 700,000 hectares (1.7 million acres) of the last remaining tropical forests in the Ankeniheny-Zahamena and Ambositra-Vondrozo forest corridors. This includes working to prevent further deforestation in both corridors, implementing sustainable agricultural practices to reduce soil erosion and establishing habitat protections for endangered lemurs and other wildlife.
Conservation International-Madagascar is also helping drive community-led conservation efforts by establishing locally-managed fisheries in Seven Bays Marine Corridor, including Ambodivahibe Bay, in northeast Madagascar, and spearheading grasslands restoration, as part of the Herding for Health initiative, in the southwest part of the country.
1990
OFFICE ESTABLISHED
17.8M
PEOPLE
dependent on nature in Madagascar1
370M
METRIC TONS
of irrecoverable carbon in Madagascar2
1,016
VERTEBRATE SPECIES
that are endemic to Madagascar3
Areas we work
Restoring the forests of Lake Alaotra
The lush forests and wetlands around Lake Alaotra in northern Madagascar are home to a variety of vulnerable wildlife, including lemurs, vontsira (locally known as the ring-tailed mongoose), and a rare species of diving duck. Those same waterways and forests also support the rice farms and fisheries that feed local communities.
But deforestation has removed over 90 percent of the original forest in the Lake Alaotra watershed, and now the region faces drought, invasive species, severe soil erosion, and other threats to peoples’ livelihoods.
That’s why Conservation International-Madagascar, working with the Priceless Planet Coalition, launched the Flagship Landscape Forest Restoration project — an ambitious tree-planting effort that will revitalize forests around Madagascar’s largest lake.
The project’s goal is to plant and regenerate more than 12 million trees across more than 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres) of land. The project consists of four phases, with each phase beginning with tree planting, followed by a five-year monitoring period. The second phase has recently started, and the project has already planted over 7 million trees and seedlings across 3,200 hectares (7,900 acres) in the communes of Manakambahiny Est, Amparihitsokatra, Ambohidava, Ambatosoratra and Ambohitsilaozana.
The planting has included 20 types of native trees have been planted, along with 19 species of fruit and fodder trees.
References
- Fedele, G., Donatti, C. I., Bornacelly, I., & Hole, D. G. (2021). Nature-dependent people: Mapping human direct use of nature for basic needs across the tropics. ScienceDirect, 71. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102368
- Conservation International (2021, November). Irrecoverable Carbon. Retrieved January 2025, from https://www.conservation.org/irrecoverable-carbon
- The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. (2024). Table 8a: Total, threatened, and EX & EW endemic species in each country [Fact sheet]. https://www.iucnredlist.org/resources/summary-statistics#Summary%20Tables