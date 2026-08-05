Restoring the forests of Lake Alaotra

The lush forests and wetlands around Lake Alaotra in northern Madagascar are home to a variety of vulnerable wildlife, including lemurs, vontsira (locally known as the ring-tailed mongoose), and a rare species of diving duck. Those same waterways and forests also support the rice farms and fisheries that feed local communities.

But deforestation has removed over 90 percent of the original forest in the Lake Alaotra watershed, and now the region faces drought, invasive species, severe soil erosion, and other threats to peoples’ livelihoods.

That’s why Conservation International-Madagascar, working with the Priceless Planet Coalition, launched the Flagship Landscape Forest Restoration project — an ambitious tree-planting effort that will revitalize forests around Madagascar’s largest lake.

The project’s goal is to plant and regenerate more than 12 million trees across more than 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres) of land. The project consists of four phases, with each phase beginning with tree planting, followed by a five-year monitoring period. The second phase has recently started, and the project has already planted over 7 million trees and seedlings across 3,200 hectares (7,900 acres) in the communes of Manakambahiny Est, Amparihitsokatra, Ambohidava, Ambatosoratra and Ambohitsilaozana.

The planting has included 20 types of native trees have been planted, along with 19 species of fruit and fodder trees.