Conserving Fiji’s watersheds, forests and fisheries for communities

The South Pacific nation of Fiji spans forests, mountains and coral reefs spread across hundreds of islands and islets. But as climate change intensifies, Fiji’s wildlife and natural resources are at risk.

From the mountains to the coasts of the sea, Conservation International-Fiji works with communities to protect nature — an approach we call “ridge to reef.” As part of this work, we provide technical support to policy makers on forest and fishery conservation, work with communities to improve food security and access to fresh water, and help establish protected areas that connect key biodiversity zones across the country.

With the help of our partners, we have conducted ecological and socio-economic research to inform conservation management and policy decisions. This research has led to the identification and protection of some of the country’s most biodiverse regions, such as the lush Sovi Basin, which provides fresh water to more than 300,000 Fijians, and the mountainous Nakauvadra region, where we have established a community-led reforestation project.