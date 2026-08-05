Creating Indigenous-led solutions to protect biodiversity in the Pacific Islands

Conservation International-Aotearoa works closely with Indigenous communities, local NGOs, and governments in Aotearoa and across the broader Pacific Islands to deliver impactful, science-based, culturally sensitive conservation solutions.

Our vision is a resilient Aotearoa, where Indigenous-led conservation drives environmental protection, cultural revitalization and sustainable development.

Aotearoa holds significant environmental and political influence across the Pacific region, presenting unique opportunities for regional conservation leadership. From our base in Auckland, we spearhead programs that benefit people throughout the region — including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands and the Ross Sea — and further connect to Conservation International’s efforts in Samoa, Fiji, Palau, Timor-Leste and Indonesia.

Our approach blends Māori and Pacific knowledge with cutting-edge science to enable innovative, scalable solutions that benefit nature and people.

Together with our partners, we are supporting Indigenous-led efforts focused on marine protection, sustainable development and regional collaboration.