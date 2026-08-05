The air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we grow all depend on nature.

Conservation is the work of protecting and restoring the forests, grasslands, coral reefs, oceans and other ecosystems that make human life possible.

Science drives Conservation International’s efforts, which focuses on conserving nature for people. We rely on the knowledge of the communities who depend on nature for their food, water and livelihoods, especially the Indigenous Peoples who steward more than a quarter of the world's land.

At its most effective, conservation is not something done to a landscape but rather a partnership with the people who most immediately rely on that nature. When nature thrives, people do, too.