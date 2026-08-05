Accelerating Rapid Transition of Subsidies and Incentives (ARTSI) Initiative

Reforming public spending for people and nature

Each year, governments spend trillions of dollars on subsidies — payments and tax breaks meant to keep food affordable, protect farmers’ and fishers’ livelihoods and grow national economies. These subsidies are well intentioned but often reward the wrong things — for example, governments may provide farmers with subsidized fertilizers to increase crop yields and improve food security, but this can lead farmers to apply more fertilizer than their crops actually need, polluting water and degrading soil. The result is steep hidden costs: exhausted soils, an expanding agricultural frontier and increased chemical runoff.

This is a big problem, but also a big opportunity: the money we need to protect nature is, to a large degree, already there, in national budgets. It’s just pointed the wrong way. Shifting this spending does double duty: less harm on one side, more good on the other. Nature still needs new money, too – but turning around the money already working against it is the fastest, most overlooked place to start.

There’s growing momentum to build on. Under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, governments around the world have committed to reform the subsidies that harm nature. What’s missing is the help countries need to fulfill these commitments.

Reform often requires cross-ministry coordination, coalition-building with affected producers and communities and credible transition strategies that maintain the assistance people rely on. No dedicated mechanism currently exists to help countries test what works, build political support and learn from each other.

That’s what ARTSI (Accelerating Rapid Transition of Subsidies and Incentives) is built to do. This two-year, GEF-funded project seeks to co-design a public-private funding mechanism to help countries make subsidy reform feasible, practical and politically viable. ARTSI works with governments to reform, adjust or refine the policies currently driving environmental degradation that, with focused changes, can instead have environmental benefits – while supporting the people who depend on them and carrying lessons learned into the funding mechanism.

Here’s how ARTSI works: