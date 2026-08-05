Sustainable economic opportunities are at the core of successful conservation strategies
CI Ventures is an investment program that provides catalytic capital to small- and medium-sized enterprises that operate in the forests, oceans and grasslands where Conservation International works. Whether in sustainable agriculture or forestry, ecotourism or wild fisheries, these businesses share one thing in common: a commitment to practices that benefit ecosystems and human well-being.
Using an impact-first model to support nature-positive economies
CI Ventures invests in enterprises that are aligned with Conservation International’s mission of working toward a healthy, prosperous world in which societies are forever committed to caring for and valuing nature, for the long-term benefit of people and all life on Earth.
Our Impact
18M
US$ invested
44
Enterprises in our portfolio
195M
US$ mobilized
29M
US$ assets under management
3,026
full-time jobs
80,535
livelihoods improved
40%
of the portfolio has women founders or in C-suite
306,671
hectares protected, conserved or restored
CI Ventures prioritizes funding enterprises with business models to address specific local and global needs, including:
- Protection of high-conservation value ecosystems and biodiversity
- Regenerative systems for food production
- Nature-positive materials and supply chains
- Circular economy and resource efficiency
- Technology and data for science-based project management
2025 Impact Report
Curious about how CI Ventures’ investments are transforming businesses and communities?
Dive into our 2025 Impact Report to explore the innovation and impact being delivered by our portfolio companies. This year, we reflect on the lessons we’ve learned along the way and how those insights are shaping our future direction.
Previous Reports
- 2024 report — In 2024 we explored the theme of resilience and how investing in nature-based solutions strengthen the interconnected health of ecosystems, local communities, and enterprises.
- 2023 report — As we reflect on CI Ventures’ 2023 accomplishments and challenges, one theme stands out: the power of partnerships in amplifying our impact and propelling us toward a future where we can collectively have an even greater influence. We invite you to read the report.
- 2022 report — In its first five years, CI Ventures has been able to deliver a successful portfolio of more than US$ 12 million, with companies mobilizing seven times that funding in additional capital. The program has produced its first impact report, highlighting the progress toward our goals.