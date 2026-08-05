The festive and celebratory season is upon us, a time to come together, share moments of joy, and extend goodwill to all those around us.
This year, give gifts that give back. Conservation International's Gift Guide features meaningful finds from our partners, each one supporting both people and nature.
Here’s our selection for the season:
Columbia Sportswear
Gear up. Give back 🌎
This holiday season, your next adventure can help protect the planet. Now through March, Columbia Sportswear customers across the U.S. can donate at checkout to support Conservation International. All donations are matched through the end of the year — your gift can go even further!
Donations help scientists and conservationists working in some of the world's most remote and demanding places, protecting nature where it matters most.
Donate at a Columbia Store near you:
The Priceless Planet Coalition
Join with Mastercard to restore 100 million trees.
The Priceless Planet Coalition — a partnership of Conservation International, Mastercard and the World Resources Institute — is helping to restore 100 million trees across some of Earth’s most valuable forests. You can be part of this movement by contributing at give.mastercard.com.
Lyft Go
Ride the season and share the joy.
This holiday season, Lyft is launching Lyft Go, its new membership program, with a promise to double your impact.
All year long, Lyft will match every donation Lyft Go members make to Conservation International.
Priceless Planet Gift Card
A gift that gives back to the planet!
Every Priceless Planet Gift Card helps plant a tree. Selecting this gift card adds $2 to your order total at checkout, roughly the cost of restoring one tree. These funds are aggregated and donated to Conservation International on a monthly basis.
Roseate Jewelry
Reimagining pearls to protect our oceans
Roseate is a woman-founded fine jewelry brand creating original designs from responsibly cultivated saltwater pearls. Their approach is rooted in a simple truth: healthy oceans make healthy oysters, and healthy oysters make beautiful pearls.
The Akoya Collection features exquisite strands from Kakuda Farms in Japan, where pearls have been tenderly cultured for over 90 years. Priced from $975 - $1,800, each piece gives back: 20 percent of every purchase supports Conservation International’s year-round work protecting ocean ecosystems.
#TOGETHERBAND
Friendship bands for a better world
This British sustainable accessory brand makes friendship bands that support the world’s most pressing environmental goals. Each color represents one of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, and every sale helps fund projects that advance them.
#TOGETHERBAND has expanded its collaboration with Conservation International to include its Edition bands, made with recycled confiscated illegal firearms and finished in gold plating or polished Humanium silver.
Classic and Mini styles fit every wrist size and come in #TOGETHERBAND dual packs— one bracelet to wear and one to pass along. Each Edition band comes as a single band. The ropes are made entirely from Parley Ocean Plastic®️, with clasps also made from recycled illegal firearm metal.
This holiday season, use code CIHOLIDAY at #TOGETHERBAND for an exclusive 20 percent discount across all Edition, Mini and Classic #TOGETHERBAND designs.
Conscious Step
Socks that help protect wildlife
We believe in a world where nature thrives with every stride. Conservation International and Conscious Step have partnered to create a collection of socks and apparel that help protect our planet and its vulnerable species. A portion of each sale supports Conservation International’s work to protect biodiversity and the nature we all depend on.
Other ways you can protect nature
Are you looking for ways to protect nature without consuming? Here are actions and activities that can still protect nature.
Wear your Earth Day support with pride!
This Earth Day, support Conservation International critical work to build and protect a future where people and nature can thrive together.
Made from 100% organic, combed ring‑spun cotton and certified carbon neutral through the ClimeCo Certified Product Program, this shirt is designed for both comfort and sustainability.
Offset your family’s carbon footprint
Calculate your carbon footprint.
Start this season fresh and carbon-neutral! Calculate your footprint by using Conservation International’s carbon calculator and offset your family’s impact for an entire year. Your contribution will directly support our carbon projects in Kenya, Madagascar and Peru, while supporting local communities whose livelihoods depend on nature.
Help protect our oceans
Just $34 helps protect 1 square kilometer of ocean.
Beset by habitat destruction, overfishing and pollution, the ocean is losing the ability to provide the benefits that humans have come to rely on: food, livelihoods and a stable climate. With a donation of just $34, you can protect 1 square kilometer of ocean.
Help protect our forests
Just $25 helps protect 1 acre of forest.
Protect an acre of forest. Tropical forests are vital for the health and well-being of people around the world. Help us protect them: With a donation of just $25, you can protect 1 acre of forest.
Tab for a Cause
Raise money for Conservation International with each tab you open.
Each day when you open a new browser tab, you can now contribute to Conservation International with a simple click. With our partner, Tab for a Cause, with each new tab you open, a gift will be made to Conservation International through one of their sponsors. Visit Tab for a Cause to set up the app on your browser.