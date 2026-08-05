Our people

Conservation International is a global team of over 1,600 people working across over thirty countries. Of our team members outside of the United States, ninety-seven percent are local to the countries where they work.

LET’S MAKE HISTORY TOGETHER.

If I could give devote my entire time and give my entire income away to organizations like yours, I would. Although both are limited, I have promised to do what I can. Thanks so much for what you do.”

Nicholas, Michigan, United States, donor

Every gift — no matter the amount — makes a difference for nature, climate, and communities. We can't do this work without grassroots supporters. Your contribution will help us incubate big ideas, seize urgent opportunities, and adapt to new challenges.

Donate now

We unite governments, communities, companies, and universities. This is a team effort.

Invest in nature

Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, companies and other global institutions. We can multiply your impact by up to 300%.

The Current

The Current is a growing community of monthly donors whose steady support provides critical resources to our field teams and helps sustain our work throughout the year.

The Emerald Circle

The Emerald Circle is a community of dedicated donors who help us stay nimble and seize exciting new opportunities with annual giving of $1,000+ or monthly gifts of $84+.

The Azure Circle

The Azure Circle community powers some of the world's most remarkable conservation efforts with annual giving of $10,000 or more.