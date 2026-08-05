Our people

Conservation International is a global team of over 1,600 people working across over thirty countries. Of our team members outside of the United States, ninety-seven percent are local to the countries where they work.
LET’S MAKE HISTORY TOGETHER.
Every gift — no matter the amount — makes a difference for nature, climate, and communities. We can't do this work without grassroots supporters. Your contribution will help us incubate big ideas, seize urgent opportunities, and adapt to new challenges.
We unite governments, communities, companies, and universities. This is a team effort.
Invest in nature
Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, companies and other global institutions. We can multiply your impact by up to 300%.