Is the 2026–27 El Niño historic?

Very likely. To count as a “super” El Niño, ocean temperatures need to climb at least 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above average. The 2026–27 event has already blown past that threshold, and NOAA puts the chance that it becomes the strongest El Niño on record — in data going back to 1950 — at 90 percent for October through December.

Three things set it apart:

Strength — it is on track to surpass the last three strong El Niños, which began in 1997, 2015 and 2023

— it is on track to surpass the last three strong El Niños, which began in 1997, 2015 and 2023 Early start — its first effects appeared in summer 2026, months ahead of schedule

— its first effects appeared in summer 2026, months ahead of schedule Staying power — forecasters expect it to peak around December and last into spring 2027

How does El Niño affect weather around the world?

El Niño starts in one corner of the Pacific, but its reach is global. Some effects come directly from the warm water moving across the ocean. Others are what scientists call teleconnections — weather patterns in distant parts of the world that reliably shift along with El Niño.

During this event, the pattern is expected to bring drought in places such as Panama, Guatemala, southern Africa and India, and heavier rains in Peru, Ecuador, the southern United States, East Africa and central Asia.

Some of these shifts are already visible. In September, satellites showed unusually clear, dry skies over southern Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and northern South America.

How does El Niño affect people?

When El Niño shifts rain and ocean temperatures, the effects hit people directly: farmers lose harvests to drought or flooding, fishers watch their catch disappear, ships slow in drying canals and coastal communities face more high-tide floods.