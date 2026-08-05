Kruger to Canyons Rangelands Restoration Project

Restoring savannas to support people, wildlife and the climate

Kruger to Canyons (K2C) stretches across northeastern South Africa, linking the famous Kruger National Park with the dramatic Blyde River Canyon. This vast area is a patchwork of protected areas and community lands, where people and wildlife — such as lions, leopards, elephants, and rhinos — coexist.

Many communities in the area face extreme poverty, and the savannas they depend on for cattle herding are becoming increasingly barren. Overgrazing, invasive plants and climate challenges are making it harder for families to sustain their livelihoods, raising the risk of conflict with wildlife.

To address these challenges, Conservation South Africa (CSA), an affiliate of Conservation International, launched the Kruger to Canyons Rangeland Restoration Project. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with pastoral communities, we’re bringing back ancient grazing practices and Indigenous traditions that help the land rest and recover, allowing both people and wildlife to thrive. Simultaneously, we are investing in sustainable, nature-friendly projects — like eco-tourism, regenerative agriculture or wildlife restoration — to create jobs and provide food security for families.

The K2C project is a collaborative, community-led effort to protect more than 6,432 hectares (ha) with the potential for expansion to 82,300 ha of land, while establishing a replicable model to conserve savannas throughout Africa.