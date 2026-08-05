Mumbai, India (November 17, 2026) — Conservation International today congratulated the Royal Government of Bhutan on winning the 2026 Earthshot Prize in the Protect and Restore Nature category, recognizing the country's longstanding commitment to nature conservation and its leadership in protecting biodiversity, supporting people and strengthening climate resilience.

The award recognizes Bhutan's environmental leadership, including maintaining nearly 70% forest cover, protecting more than half its land through a national protected areas network, and enshrining the protection of nature in its Constitution. Bhutan's forests and watersheds help regulate freshwater systems that support an estimated 1.6 billion people across South Asia.

"Bhutan's Earthshot Prize win is an exceptional recognition of the country’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to nature," said Conservation International CEO Sebastian Troëng who attended the award ceremony in Mumbai. “Bhutan has shown the world that protecting biodiversity, forests, and freshwater is not separate from development. It’s fundamental to it. It underpins our very happiness. This recognition spotlights the power of governments, communities, and partners coming together to deliver a nature-positive future."

Bhutan is building on this legacy through its Restore Bhutan initiative, a partnership launched in 2025 between the Royal Government of Bhutan, Conservation International, the Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation and the Bhutan Ecological Society.

The initiative, created under the broader Mountains to Mangroves initiative, aims to restore 50,000 hectares of degraded forests, agricultural lands, and urban landscapes over the next decade, while strengthening water security, biodiversity conservation and climate resilience. Working alongside local communities, Restore Bhutan seeks to generate an estimated 133 billion liters of water benefits, increase resilience to forest fires, and improve livelihoods and resilience for more than 250,000 people.

Speaking on the occasion at the Earthshot Prize ceremony, Her Royal Highness Princess Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck said, “In Bhutan, we believe that caring for nature is caring for ourselves. For generations, our traditions and deeply held values have shaped the way we live alongside nature and our commitment to protecting Bhutan’s forests, rivers and wildlife. We are building on that legacy through Restore Bhutan. More than an effort to restore degraded landscapes, it is an investment in our people, our prosperity, and ultimately, our future. With the support of the Earthshot community, we will accelerate progress towards restoring 50,000 hectares of degraded landscapes and demonstrate what is possible when we invest in nature.”

While Bhutan is one of the world's few carbon-negative countries and a global conservation leader, growing pressures from climate change, forest degradation, wildfire risk and declining freshwater sources underscore the urgency of restoration efforts. According to government data, approximately one quarter of the country's monitored mountain springs are now drying up, threatening water security for communities and ecosystems alike.

To support implementation, Conservation International and its partners are developing the Restore Bhutan Impact Bond, an innovative blended-finance mechanism designed to mobilize philanthropic and private capital for landscape restoration.

"Earthshot's recognition is not only a celebration of Bhutan's achievements to date, but also an opportunity to accelerate what comes next," said Saurav Malhotra, Managing Director, South Asia, Conservation International. "Through Restore Bhutan,

we are bringing together science, community leadership and innovative finance to support restoration at scale. We invite philanthropies, investors, corporate partners and development institutions to join us in helping Bhutan advance this work and demonstrate a new pathway for financing nature."

Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental award that recognizes and supports innovative solutions addressing some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The Prize focuses on five Earthshots: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

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About Conservation International: Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous Peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Go to Conservation.org for more, and follow our work on From the Field, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

About Mountains to Mangroves: Mountains to Mangroves is an ambitious partnership, led by the people of the Eastern Himalayas and catalyzed by Conservation International, to protect and restore the connected ecosystems of Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, and Nepal in response to the shared challenges to climate change and biodiversity loss. The initiative seeks to mobilize transformative capital from public, private, and philanthropic funding to scale forest restoration through nature-based solutions and innovative finance. Together, the partners aim to plant one billion trees and restore one million hectares of land—from the mountains to mangroves. This living corridor supports 12% of the planet’s biodiversity and sustains the lives and livelihoods of more than one billion people. Visit

About Restore Bhutan: The Royal Government of Bhutan has partnered with Conservation International, Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation, and Bhutan Ecological Society to advance nature restoration and conservation under the Mountains to Mangroves initiative, contributing to Bhutan's national priorities for climate resilience, biodiversity protection, and sustainable development. The partnership embarked on a mission to ‘Restore Bhutan’ in November 2025. Taking a forest landscape restoration and ‘whole of Bhutan’ approach, Restore Bhutan will enable the country’s restoration needs through a roadmap to restore 50,000 hectares of degraded land across forests, fallow drylands, and urban lands over the next decade. Using a diverse range of restoration interventions and strategies, Restore Bhutan aims to increase resilience to forest fires, enhance biodiversity and freshwater availability, provide carbon sequestration benefits, and empower local communities and smallholder farmers.