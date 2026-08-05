Corporate Partnerships

Conservation International works across industries to transform how humanity produces and prospers.

Over four decades, we have partnered with thousands of businesses to unlock new sources of funding for nature; engage consumers in the fight for our future; and promote responsible farming, fishing, and forestry.

Our plan

Climate

We work with nature to remove planet-warming carbon from the atmosphere — and help communities thrive in a changing world.

Explore Climate

Oceans

We help create marine protected areas — and reimagine aquatic industries — to secure the ocean’s bounties for future generations.

Explore oceans

Biodiversity

We protect and restore priceless ecosystems, while creating jobs and opportunity for all.

Explore Biodiversity

Our Role

Conservation International scientists have concluded that humanity must neutralize carbon emissions from the world's "working lands" — farms, pastures, and timberlands — by 2030 to prevent runaway climate change. Meeting this goal will require historic initiative and investment from the private sector, so we're working with hundreds of companies to accelerate the transformation to sustainable production and mobilize new money for nature conservation.

Footprint & Target-Setting

We help companies measure their impact and reliance on nature — and incorporate those findings into their environmental decisions and strategy.

Supply Chains & Sourcing

We help industries transform their supply chains and sourcing, implementing proven practices that can benefit nature, local suppliers, and shareholders.

Investments & Programming

We are strategic advisors, helping investors direct their capital toward the highest-impact efforts to conserve and restore nature.

Resources for Companies

Principles for High-Integrity Insetting in the Land SectorIndigenous Partnership Principles for the Fashion, Apparel, and Textile Industries

Get in touch

Our Engagements

We support a variety of private-sector partners, including fashion houses and coffee houses, insurers and financial institutions, software companies and professional sports leagues.

4 Ocean, LLC

7-Eleven, Inc.

21st Century Fox

AbbVie Employee Matching Gifts Program

Accenture Employee Matching Gift Program

ADM

Adobe

Agropalma S.A.

AIG Employee Matching Gifts Program

Ajinomoto

Alatus Capital SARL

Alpargatas S.A.

American Eagle Outfitters Employee Matching Gifts Program

Ameriprise Financial Employee Matching Gifts Program

Amgen Employee Matching Gifts Program

Apple

Apple Employee Matching Gifts Program

Aurelian S.A.

Bank of America Charitable Gift Fund

Bank of America Corporation

Barry Callebaut

Battelle’s Always Giving

Bayer

Bechtel

BHP Group Limited

Blank Rome LLP

BLOOMIST, INC

BNDES

Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP

The Boston Beer Company

Bridgewater Associates

BTG Pactual S.A.

CARBONES DEL CERREJON LIMITED

CARCAFE LTDA

Carnival Corporation

Citizen Watch

CNA

Columbia Sportswear

Conscious Step

Costa Brazil

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Development Alternatives, Inc.

Dio Drogisterijen

Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.

DLA Piper

Dunn Development Corp

EA International

Eco.Business Fund S.A.

EcoTrust

EFA Laboratories Co., Ltd.

Elephant Gems Inc.

ELLE

Entercom

Enveritas

E-Square Inc

Freshpet

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

Fundación Coca-Cola

Galapagos Conservation Trust

GANNI

Givaudan SA

Give with Liberty Employee Matching Gifts Program

glassybaby white light fund

Gold Medal International

GOOD & Upworthy

Google

Google Employee Matching

Gifts Program

Gran Tierra Energy

Grupo Prodeco

G-Star Inc.

Gum Air N.V.

Hanns R. Neumann Stiftung

Harney & Sons Tea Corp.

HIVOS

Home Box Office Inc. Employee Matching Gifts Program

HP, Inc.

IBM Employee Matching Gifts Program

Illycaffe

ImpactAssets, Inc.

Integrated Leadership Systems

International Monetary Fund Employee Matching Gifts Program

Jack Mason

Johnson & Johnson Employee Matching Gifts Program

Jord International Pty Ltd

Keppel Land

Kering

KOSMOS Energy

La Banda Films

The Life is Good Company

LinkedIn Employee Matching Gifts Program

L'Oreal Biolage

L'Oreal Paris

Loro Plana

Lottovate

M+R

McDonald’s Corporation

Microsoft

Microsoft Employee Matching Gifts Program

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsui & Co

Mix Telematics

Mondelez International

MoreTrees Inc.

NaturePlus

Network for Good

Nike

Nike Employee Matching Gifts Program

Nissan Motor Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NV Grassalco

Omaze

Pacific Gas & Electric Employee Matching Gifts Program

Parsons Kellogg

Passion Planet Ltd

PepsiCo, Inc.

Primestor Development

Procter & Gamble

Professional Private Security NV

Red Stone Farm, LLC

Refinery 29

S. & D. Coffee Inc.

Salesforce Employee Matching Gifts Program

Sateri

SC Johnson

Shearman & Sterling

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP

Shinryo Corporation

SIME DARBY

Sociedad Minera De Santander S.A.S.\MINESA

Solidaridad

Sony Corporation

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Splunk, Inc.

Standard Industries

Starbucks Coffee Company

Staurt & Lau

Stena Holding (Cyprus) Ltd

Stonehall Farm

Tab for a Cause

Target Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Employee Matching Gifts Program

TikTok

The Tiffany & Co. Foundation

Torarica Group of Hotels

Toyota Motor Corporation

Unilever

Unisea Shipping Ltd

Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa

Verified Carbon Standard Association

Walmart Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company Foundation

Warner Bros. Entertainment Group

Wells Fargo Employee Matching Gifts Program

White & Case LLP

Willis Towers Watson

Alex Woo, Inc.

Yachak LLC

Climate

We work with nature to remove planet-warming carbon from the atmosphere — and help communities thrive in a changing world.

Oceans

We help to create and expand marine protected areas — and improve the sustainability of fisheries — to ensure that the ocean can continue to support humanity.

Biodiversity

We protect and restore priceless ecosystems, while creating jobs and opportunity for all.