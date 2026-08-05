Application & Selection Process

The application review process will be overseen by a selection committee of global and regional blue carbon experts. Candidate applications will be evaluated thoroughly, considering proposal materials, including program content and purpose statements. Candidates will be selected based on technical content, alignment with IBCI priorities, potential impact at the local and regional level, and geographic representation.

Applications are welcome from all regions. To ensure geographic representation, we strongly encourage applications from researchers and practitioners working in the Global South, including but not limited to Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, South and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate how the work supported by the IBCI Fellowship will be impactful for on-the-ground activities and local communities in these regions. For this cycle, applications from Africa are particularly encouraged.

The Fellowship welcomes applications across all blue carbon ecosystems, including mangroves, salt marshes, seagrasses and kelp forests.