The International Blue Carbon Institute (IBCI) Fellowship program advances the conservation, restoration, and protection of blue carbon ecosystems for their climate mitigation and adaptation benefits.
The program is a cornerstone of the IBCI’s mission to scale global blue carbon action through innovative research, capacity building and collaboration to maximize climate impact.
The goals of the fellowship are threefold:
1
To advance blue carbon science and innovation in the implementation of blue carbon solutions
2
To build capacity that contributes to the protection, restoration and conservation of blue carbon ecosystems
3
To scale up blue carbon solutions through multi-disciplinary collaboration, knowledge building and sharing
The program provides fellowships to outstanding experts and professionals working across diverse disciplines in blue carbon who demonstrate a commitment to research and/or application of natural and social sciences and are committed to the protection, conservation, and restoration of blue carbon ecosystems. In 2026, the IBCI Fellowship Program will select one fellow for a two-year program. In future years, the number of fellows selected annually may increase.
Program Description
Each fellow will receive a grant of USD 60,000 to support either new programs and projects or existing research endeavors. Supported activities may include supplementing current research projects, travel for laboratory studies, purchase of equipment, and other additional research costs (e.g., publication fees, field assistants). In addition to the grant, fellows may receive funding to attend annual International Blue Carbon Scientific Working Group meetings convened by the Blue Carbon Initiative and Conservation International.
The fellowship program encourages multidisciplinary projects encompassing diverse disciplines, including:
- Scientific research
- Social sciences
- Community engagement and collaboration
- Communications
- Policy and law
- Conservation finance
Learning opportunities for fellows may include:
- Joining a network of blue carbon professionals with current fellows and alumni, including the International Blue Carbon Scientific Working Group
- Opportunities for laboratory exchange and research collaborations
- Skill enhancement training, including science communications
- Participation in annual International Blue Carbon Scientific Working Group meetings or other scientific fora
Application & Selection Process
The application review process will be overseen by a selection committee of global and regional blue carbon experts. Candidate applications will be evaluated thoroughly, considering proposal materials, including program content and purpose statements. Candidates will be selected based on technical content, alignment with IBCI priorities, potential impact at the local and regional level, and geographic representation.
Applications are welcome from all regions. To ensure geographic representation, we strongly encourage applications from researchers and practitioners working in the Global South, including but not limited to Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, South and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate how the work supported by the IBCI Fellowship will be impactful for on-the-ground activities and local communities in these regions. For this cycle, applications from Africa are particularly encouraged.
The Fellowship welcomes applications across all blue carbon ecosystems, including mangroves, salt marshes, seagrasses and kelp forests.
About International Blue Carbon Institute
The International Blue Carbon Institute (IBCI) is advancing the science and support systems needed to unlock the full potential of blue carbon to address climate change, protect biodiversity, and support threatened coastal communities. Partnering with governments, scientists, organizations and local communities, the IBCI will develop and inform effective policy, finance and implementation strategies for blue carbon ecosystems.
The IBCI serves as a crucial global hub for exchanging expertise, knowledge and learning in blue carbon research and implementation. It plays a vital role in effectively translating cutting-edge science into practical tools and methodologies that harness the potential of blue carbon for climate action.
For more information:
If you are interested in learning more or supporting the Blue Carbon Fellowship Program, please contact: IBCI@conservation.org
Application Details
Timeline for applications
The call for applications for the Blue Carbon Fellowship Program will be open from 12 October to 23 November 2026. Fellows selected will be announced in March 2027.
Application materials
To apply for the IBCI Fellowship Program, please submit your application here by uploading the following materials:
- Proof of employment/Letter of Support from your Institution
- Curriculum Vitae
- Completed IBCI Fellowship Application Form
- Completed Budget Sheet
Download the IBCI Fellowship Application Form and Budget Sheet templates to complete as part of your application. Click on the upload application link above and ‘drag and drop’ your file, or upload a document from your device. You can select multiple files to upload. Please note that documents cannot be edited after they are uploaded.
Frequently Asked Questions
The fellowship fosters a diverse and inclusive scientific community that reflects a broad range of perspectives and experiences. As part of this commitment, we actively encourage applications from blue carbon scientists and practitioners from underserved communities.
Blue carbon scientists are practitioners who have surpassed early career stages with advanced masters or PhD degrees and 5 years of expertise. Actively engaged in pioneering research, publishing papers and mentoring, they are experts in advancing scientific knowledge.
Underserved communities may include, but are not limited to, those facing economic challenges, underrepresented geographic regions, or historically underrepresented in the scientific field.
Q. How does the fellowship work?
A. Each year, one fellow will be selected and awarded USD 60,000, allocated over two years, to complete multidisciplinary projects encompassing diverse disciplines, including:
- Scientific research
- Social sciences
- Community engagement and collaboration
- Communications
- Policy and law
- Conservation finance
Q. How is the IBCI fellow selected?
A. Application for the IBCI fellowship is open from 12 October to 23 November and can be made through the website. Candidate applications will be evaluated thoroughly, considering proposal materials, including program content and purpose statements. Candidates will be selected based on technical content, alignment with IBCI priorities, potential impact at the local and regional level, and geographic representation.
Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an interview with the selection committee. The IBCI Fellowship Selection Committee is comprised of Conservation International blue carbon technical experts, members of the International Blue Carbon Scientific Working Group, and other international blue carbon experts.
Q. Who is encouraged to apply?
Applications are welcome from all regions. To ensure geographic representation, we strongly encourage applications from researchers and practitioners working in the Global South, including but not limited to Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, South and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands. For this cycle, applications from Africa are particularly encouraged.
The Fellowship welcomes applications across all blue carbon ecosystems, including mangroves, salt marshes, seagrasses and kelp forests.
Q. What types of support do fellows receive?
A. In addition to project funding, fellows receive the following learning opportunities:
- Joining a network of blue carbon professionals with current fellows and alumni
- Opportunities for laboratory exchange and research collaborations
- Skill enhancement training, including science communications
- Network access to the Blue Carbon Initiative scientific working group and beyond
- Participation in the annual International Blue Carbon Scientific Working Group meetings or other scientific fora
Q. Where can I learn more about the program?
A. Visit International Blue Carbon Institute to learn more about the fellowship, or email us.
Fellows can use funds to set program on path of success - to set up work and for continuity.