Conservation International at COP

Conservation International at (Biodiversity) COP17

In October 2026, world leaders will meet in Yerevan, Armenia to check in on the promise made in 2022 by nearly every country on Earth to reverse nature loss. The framework was sweeping: including 23 targets and an unprecedented goal of conserving 30 percent of all lands and seas by 2030.

Over the past two years, countries have drafted national biodiversity plans and filed national reports on their progress. All of that information has now been compiled into a single global report that will frame the negotiations in Yerevan.