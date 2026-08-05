Conservation International at COP

We are working to help secure a livable future — by protecting nature and investing in the people who protect it.
We are working to help secure a livable future — by protecting nature and investing in the people who protect it.
Conservation International at (Biodiversity) COP17
In October 2026, world leaders will meet in Yerevan, Armenia to check in on the promise made in 2022 by nearly every country on Earth to reverse nature loss. The framework was sweeping: including 23 targets and an unprecedented goal of conserving 30 percent of all lands and seas by 2030.
Over the past two years, countries have drafted national biodiversity plans and filed national reports on their progress. All of that information has now been compiled into a single global report that will frame the negotiations in Yerevan.
Conservation International at (Climate) COP31
In November 2026, global leaders, scientists, Indigenous and Afro-descendant leaders, youth, business and civil society will gather in Antalya, Türkiye, for the United Nations climate conference, known as COP31.
Why does COP31 matter?
The U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) is the annual summit where nations assess global climate progress and negotiate the path forward. COP31 arrives as the world reconciles with having recently crossed the critical 1.5 degrees threshold. But limiting overshoot and even getting back to within 1.5 degrees of warming will require every climate solution we have, and nature is an essential part of that equation.
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