2026 Impact Report

Your generosity in action
Please enjoy the following stories of impact made possible by your generous support. These stories highlight the dedicated people, irreplaceable wildlife habitats, and spirit of innovation woven into everything we do. Each achievement is a testament to the difference you are making. Thank you for walking with us toward a sustainable future.
Your impact
Here’s what you helped make possible toward Conservation International’s goals:
25K
farming households
in Eastern Madagascar gained tools to grow more food, earn higher incomes, and help protect Madagascar’s forests.
1B
people
in the Eastern Himalayas supported by a groundbreaking atlas that is guiding conservation and restoration to protect iconic species while safeguarding forests and watersheds.
2.5M
acres
of ocean protected in Brazil, creating a vital refuge for threatened wildlife while sustaining coastal communities that depend on a healthy marine ecosystem.
20
women’s groups
representing 300 households established grass seed banks to restore degraded grasslands in Kenya’s Chyulu Hills, while also creating new sources of income to invest in their families’ futures.
Download impact report
Dive deeper
Every success story in this report — the groundbreaking research, the vast areas of nature protected and restored, and the people benefiting from sustainable livelihoods — is possible because of you.
Thank you for your commitment to nature, people, and our shared future.
Your flexible support matters
Thank you for being part of the Conservation International community. Your support makes a critical difference for nature and people.
With flexible funding — and the vision, passion, and trust of our donors and partners — our global team can:
Innovate
We ask difficult questions and challenge the status quo, charting a new path for conservation. Your support allows us the flexibility to test new ideas and bring them to scale.
Act quickly
When crises arise, flexible funding allows us to react rapidly to reach the places that urgently need support.
Unlock public support
We can leverage every dollar donated by individuals to receive at least US$ 3 in public or corporate support. Private funding helps lay the groundwork for even more robust financial support.
Build global partnerships
We secure access to expertise in natural and social sciences, policy, finance, and business. Putting the best minds at work to improve people’s lives through the care and protection of nature ensures that every gift has a lasting impact.
Fund scientific discoveries
Amid rapidly evolving climate scenarios, flexible funding enables us to adjust tactics when new science tells us we need to change course.