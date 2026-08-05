CAPTION: Andrea, Romina, and Liliana Kantash, members of the Chuwints Shuar community in the Ecuadorian Amazon, walk through the Palora-Pastaza conservation corridor — created by the Ecuadorian government in July, with support from Conservation International and partners.

2026 Impact Report

Your generosity in action

Please enjoy the following stories of impact made possible by your generous support. These stories highlight the dedicated people, irreplaceable wildlife habitats, and spirit of innovation woven into everything we do. Each achievement is a testament to the difference you are making. Thank you for walking with us toward a sustainable future.

Your impact

Here’s what you helped make possible toward Conservation International’s goals:

25K

farming households

in Eastern Madagascar gained tools to grow more food, earn higher incomes, and help protect Madagascar’s forests.

1B

people

in the Eastern Himalayas supported by a groundbreaking atlas that is guiding conservation and restoration to protect iconic species while safeguarding forests and watersheds.

2.5M

acres

of ocean protected in Brazil, creating a vital refuge for threatened wildlife while sustaining coastal communities that depend on a healthy marine ecosystem.

20

women’s groups

representing 300 households established grass seed banks to restore degraded grasslands in Kenya’s Chyulu Hills, while also creating new sources of income to invest in their families’ futures.

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Dive deeper

Every success story in this report — the groundbreaking research, the vast areas of nature protected and restored, and the people benefiting from sustainable livelihoods — is possible because of you.

Thank you for your commitment to nature, people, and our shared future.

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Your flexible support matters

Thank you for being part of the Conservation International community. Your support makes a critical difference for nature and people.

With flexible funding — and the vision, passion, and trust of our donors and partners — our global team can:

Innovate

We ask difficult questions and challenge the status quo, charting a new path for conservation. Your support allows us the flexibility to test new ideas and bring them to scale.

Act quickly

When crises arise, flexible funding allows us to react rapidly to reach the places that urgently need support.

Unlock public support

We can leverage every dollar donated by individuals to receive at least US$ 3 in public or corporate support. Private funding helps lay the groundwork for even more robust financial support.

Build global partnerships

We secure access to expertise in natural and social sciences, policy, finance, and business. Putting the best minds at work to improve people’s lives through the care and protection of nature ensures that every gift has a lasting impact.

Fund scientific discoveries

Amid rapidly evolving climate scenarios, flexible funding enables us to adjust tactics when new science tells us we need to change course.

Thank you for being an integral part of our organization and for helping us secure a sustainable future for all life on Earth. With your help, we can create even more impact together in the year ahead. Your commitment inspires us every day.

Join us

The Current

The Current is a growing community of monthly donors whose steady support provides critical resources to our field teams and helps sustain our work throughout the year.

The Emerald Circle

The Emerald Circle is a community of dedicated donors who help us stay nimble and seize exciting new opportunities with annual giving of $1,000+ or monthly gifts of $84+.

The Azure Circle

The Azure Circle community powers some of the world's most remarkable conservation efforts with annual giving of $10,000 or more.