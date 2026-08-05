Our mission

We envision a healthy, prosperous world in which societies are forever committed to caring for and valuing nature, for the long-term benefit of people and all life on Earth.

Building upon a strong foundation of science, partnership and field demonstration, Conservation International empowers societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature, our global biodiversity, for the well-being of humanity.

We protect nature for humanity.

We deliver results. Over four decades, we’ve helped protect 13 million square kilometers of land and sea — an area four times the size of India.

Climate

We work to sustain nature’s ability to absorb planet-warming carbon pollution — and help communities adapt to a changing climate.

Oceans

We help to create and expand marine protected areas — and improve the sustainability of fisheries — to ensure that the ocean can continue to support humanity.

Biodiversity

We protect and restore priceless ecosystems, while creating jobs and opportunity for all.

It’s time to heal our planet and protect our future.

Invest in nature

Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, companies and other global institutions. We can multiply your impact by up to 300%.

The Current

The Current is a growing community of monthly donors whose steady support provides critical resources to our field teams and helps sustain our work throughout the year.

The Emerald Circle

The Emerald Circle is a community of dedicated donors who help us stay nimble and seize exciting new opportunities with annual giving of $1,000+ or monthly gifts of $84+.

The Azure Circle

The Azure Circle community powers some of the world's most remarkable conservation efforts with annual giving of $10,000 or more.