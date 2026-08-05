Our mission

We envision a healthy, prosperous world in which societies are forever committed to caring for and valuing nature, for the long-term benefit of people and all life on Earth.
Building upon a strong foundation of science, partnership and field demonstration, Conservation International empowers societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature, our global biodiversity, for the well-being of humanity.
We protect nature for humanity.
We deliver results. Over four decades, we’ve helped protect 13 million square kilometers of land and sea — an area four times the size of India.
Climate
We work to sustain nature’s ability to absorb planet-warming carbon pollution — and help communities adapt to a changing climate.
Oceans
We help to create and expand marine protected areas — and improve the sustainability of fisheries — to ensure that the ocean can continue to support humanity.
Invest in nature
Every private donation helps unlock additional funding from governments, foundations, companies and other global institutions. We can multiply your impact by up to 300%.