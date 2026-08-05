The Guinean Forests Integrated Program is a five-year, US$ 22 million initiative funded by the Global Environment Facility and led by Conservation International.

The program aims to protect and improve the effective governance of the Guinean Forests in order to maximize global environmental benefits, contribute to the health of the planet, and the flow of vital ecosystem services that underpin human well-being. This initiative is a part of the Global Environment Facility's GEF-8 Critical Forest Biomes Program.