44,433
HECTARES
The program aims to restore nearly 45k hectares of forest over its lifetime.
Why the Guinean forests matter
The Guinean Forests are a critical lifeline for West Africa's biodiversity, climate resilience, and the livelihoods of millions who depend on their ecosystem services. This region is of crucial importance because it encompasses:
- Vital ecosystem services: Forests support biodiversity, regulate climate, and sustain the livelihoods of millions across the region.
- High threat levels: Deforestation is driven by agricultural expansion, unsustainable logging, mining, bushmeat trade, and climate change.
- Transboundary impacts: Threats like illegal logging, artisanal mining, and wildlife trade cross national borders, requiring regional solutions.
- Socioeconomic vulnerability: Poverty, inequality, and weak governance make conservation both a challenge and a necessity for long-term development.