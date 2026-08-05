Saurav Malhotra is Managing Director, South Asia at Conservation International, where he co-designed and now leads the Mountains to Mangroves initiative — one of the largest conservation efforts in the Eastern Himalayas. Spanning Bhutan, Bangladesh, India and Nepal, the initiative aims to mobilize $1 billion to accelerate and scale local conservation work, with the goal of planting 1 billion trees and restoring 1 million hectares of land (2.5 million acres) by the end of the decade. The program partners with national NGOs to safeguard biodiversity in this critical region and enhance climate resilience.

Previously, Saurav served as CEO of the Balipara Foundation, where he led the development of forest restoration programs with Indigenous communities in northeast India. During this time, he pioneered the Rural Futures model, linking forest restoration to resilient livelihoods.

Saurav holds a master’s degree from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and has been recognized as a fellow by the Aspen Global Leadership Network, Acumen and Ashoka for his leadership in environmental conservation and community development. He also serves as an honorary special adviser for the Asia-Pacific region to the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, a global initiative founded by King Charles III to integrate nature-based solutions into economic development.