Lina Barrera

She oversees a global team that collaborates with governments, multilateral institutions and civil society to design science-based policies that sustain nature and foster the economic conditions for it to thrive. With over two decades of experience in international policy and sustainable development, Lina has played a pivotal role in advancing nature-positive policy frameworks.

Previously, Lina led Conservation International’s International Policy team, where she helped shape global agreements on biodiversity, climate and sustainable development. Earlier in her career, she provided strategic planning support to Conservation International’s Latin America programs, studied community conservation on Costa Rica's Pacific coast, and worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Lina holds a master's degree in geography from the University of Cambridge and a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and policy from the University of Florida. A native of Colombia, she developed a deep appreciation for nature and a lifelong commitment to sustainable development early in life.