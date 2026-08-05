Jonathan Hall

Jonathan also oversees the CI Offices in France, Germany, Singapore and Japan.

Jonathan previously spent 13 years at the RSPB, where he was Head of Global Strategy & Operations, overseeing large-scale tropical forest, grassland and wetland conservation delivery programs in Europe, Africa and Asia, and prior to that Head of the UK Overseas Territories team.

Jonathan has a strong record of delivering large-scale environmental impact. He helped establish and then chaired the award-winning 'GB Oceans' coalition of NGOs for 8 years, securing 4.3 million km² of protected ocean and personally leading the campaigns to successfully create the 4th and 8th largest marine reserves on the planet. His work also helped secure passage of seven environment laws, new UK and EU environment funding instruments and the establishment of pooled philanthropic and community endowment funds for nature.

He is an expert advisor to the UK Government on environmental funding and has extensive experience as a public spokesperson with appearances on BBC, ITV & Channel 4 news; BBCR4 Today & Costing the Earth programs; and National Geographic.