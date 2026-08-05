Florence Laloe

In partnership with CI country programs, she also supports national climate policies, including NDCs, carbon pricing, REDD+ and JREDD+ related policies, and article 6 frameworks, and provide expertise on the policy context of international carbon trading, including on the interactions of compliance markets and VCM.

Prior to starting with CI, Florence worked as a lawyer, with over 20 years of experience spanning deep involvement in climate change policy efforts within the UN (Rio+20, UNFCCC in the lead up to the Paris Agreement adoption), and at regional and national levels, providing support to governments in the development of climate change policies and plans. She also has experience in strategy, development of REDD+ and reforestation projects, investments in the land-use sector, and advising corporations on climate finance and carbon markets through different roles across her career.

She has worked in Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, particularly in the Amazon when she was the Latin America and Caribbean Regional Director for ICLEI (Local Governments for Sustainability) while living in Brazil for many years. In addition, she was a Director at ONFI (the international arm of France’s National Forest Organization) leading their forestry, climate and landscapes programmes and work globally, including the technical advisory to the Moringa Fund, an impact fund investing in agroforestry in Africa and Latin America.

She holds a J.D in Law from Pontifical Catholic University in São Paulo, Brazil, and a Master’s in Political Science at IEP/Sciences Po Paris.