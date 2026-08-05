ANTALYA, Türkiye (Nov. 22, 2026) – Following this year’s 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, Conservation International's Executive Director and Chief External Affairs Officer Patricia Zurita issued the following statement:

“Conservation International is deeply disappointed in the failure to reach a guiding cover decision agreement this year in Antalya. In real time, the world is witnessing extreme flooding in the Galapagos and in the U.S. made worse because of our warming climate. Earlier this year we saw flash floods, drought and more intense fires and floods, and yet, as we all grapple with the reality of our changing climate, Parties at COP31 have failed to recommit to a transition away from fossil fuels.

“While a deal that does not acknowledge the role that fossil fuels play would be worse than no deal at all, we really cannot afford this kind of delay. The news that we will exceed our goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming over pre-industrial levels is sobering and the reality that we all face. We can’t ignore the climate-warming impacts of greenhouse gases. It is absolutely essential that the world moves from its reliance on fossil fuels while also conserving and restoring nature.

“Despite failure to secure this outcome, we are still heartened to see some progress. There was focus on the largest carbon sink on Earth: the ocean. Some decisions on ocean-climate issues have still helped make this a ‘Blue COP,’ although outcomes could have been much stronger. We need to retain and build on this focus. Looking ahead, we must address the huge implementation gap on oceans and blue carbon finance. We need scientists to continue to monitor our oceans, mangroves, seagrass beds and saltmarshes. We need analysts to learn how much funding is needed for conservation and adaptation for coastal ecosystems and island communities and how much is available today.

“The work outside the formal process matters. You can’t increase ambition without equally raising implementation and enabling it through finance. People are doing the hard work of delivering on previous agreements. Several countries and donors, including Conservation International, made commitments to the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) that now add up to over $US 8 billion for this ambitious initiative to stop tropical deforestation, thus supporting nature’s role in our resilience. This is a tremendous signal that this effort has momentum and will keep our forests standing.

“Nature is at least 30% of the climate solution; we can’t achieve climate goals without it. Carbon markets remain an essential tool to enable nature to be the effective climate solution it can be. They must be designed to value this contribution. The outcome here in Antalya acknowledges this and the fact that markets will only work if we develop rules allowing them to support high-integrity nature-based activities and local communities. Conservation International urges the supervisory body for the carbon market under Article 6 to craft rules that keep nature as a central part of the market while ensuring environmental integrity, economic viability and equity. Previous decisions already recognize the rights of Indigenous Peoples and the role of local communities as stewards of nature. They must stay at the center of every high-quality project, big and small.

“As we look to COP32 — the adaptation COP — the focus needs to be on communities, including island nations, some of the most climate-vulnerable people on the planet. Failure to make progress on last year’s agreement to triple adaptation finance highlights the fact that nowhere near enough resources are flowing to the people struggling to adapt to the climate impacts they are already experiencing, and to prepare for those that are guaranteed to come.

“Nature has helped maintain a stable climate for thousands of years. It is the only at-scale carbon dioxide removal that is readily available now, while more technological carbon capture strategies still need appropriate research, testing and safeguards. Countries have recognized the role that forests, the ocean and other ecosystems play in terms of limiting overshoot. The true test is whether they will take the next step to fund its restoration in time to make a real difference for the climate and people.

“As the world leaves COP31 and begins the next phase of taking stock of our climate progress and plans, we call on nations to increase their ambition and follow it up with action. We must transition away from fossil fuels, we must mitigate climate change through nature and we must support the communities most affected by climate change. These aren’t dreams, they’re requirements for our future on this planet.”

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About Conservation International: Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Visit Conservation.org for more for more.