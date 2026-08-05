Conservation International-Hosted Seed Fund Commits $1 Million to Tropical Forests Forever Facility

Commitment will support a new global financing mechanism that rewards countries for protecting their tropical forests while strengthening Indigenous Peoples’ and local communities’ participation.

ANTALYA, TÜRKİYE (November 10, 2026) — Conservation International today announced a US$1 million capital commitment from the Seed Fund to the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), a new global financing mechanism designed to provide long-term funding for tropical forest conservation. Alongside this investment, the Seed Fund will support efforts to help tropical forest countries prepare to participate in the TFFF through the Country Packages for Forests, Climate and Nature initiative.

The TFFF aims to change the way tropical forests are financed by providing countries with annual payments for keeping their forests standing. Unlike traditional conservation grants, the facility is designed to generate predictable long-term funding through investment returns, helping countries protect forests, support biodiversity and sustain millions of people who depend on them.

Alongside its US$1 million capital commitment to the TFFF, the Seed Fund will provide additional funding through its support for the Country Packages for Forests, Climate and Nature to help priority tropical forest countries strengthen their readiness to access forest and climate finance, including the TFFF. This support will help countries assess their potential eligibility for TFFF and identify technical and institutional gaps. These efforts intend to complement the TFFF’s formal eligibility process and the work of its technical partners.

A key priority will be supporting meaningful participation by Indigenous Peoples and local communities, including strengthening their involvement in national financing decisions and improving access to resources. The TFFF’s commitment to allocate at least 20 percent of country payments to Indigenous Peoples and local communities presents an important opportunity to expand locally led forest conservation.

Kristen Walker Painemilla, Conservation International's Senior Vice President for Inclusive Finance, said:

“As world leaders gather at COP31, the need to turn climate commitments into real, sustained funding for forests is urgent. The Tropical Forests Forever Facility represents an important opportunity to transform how we finance tropical forest conservation. Through the Seed Fund, we are contributing directly to the facility while also helping countries build the foundations needed to access and deliver long-term forest finance.

“Success will depend not only on mobilizing capital, but on ensuring that countries are prepared, and that Indigenous Peoples and local communities have a meaningful role in shaping how resources are governed and delivered. This commitment is about helping translate global ambition into lasting results for forests and people.”

Mauricio Bianco, Senior Vice President of Conservation International in Brazil, said:

“Brazil helped bring the TFFF from an ambitious idea to its launch in Belém. The next step is to make it work on the ground. For Brazil and other tropical forest countries, success will mean predictable funding that strengthens national conservation efforts and reaches the Indigenous Peoples and local communities that are keeping forests standing. We need to move quickly so countries can prepare to turn this opportunity into results.

Hosted and administered by Conservation International, the Seed Fund is supported by the Government of France, the Rob Walton Foundation, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, and Conservation International. Working in collaboration with the Forests & Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP), the Fund provides catalytic financing and technical support to help countries develop and implement Country Packages that align national forest, climate, and biodiversity priorities with long-term financing opportunities.

The commitment builds on the Seed Fund’s collaboration with the FCLP to turn international forest commitments into coordinated, country-led action, connecting emerging financing opportunities such as the TFFF with national priorities and implementation needs.

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About the Seed Fund

The Seed Fund supports countries in turning climate and nature commitments into coordinated action through catalytic funding, technical support, and strategic partnerships for Country Packages developed in collaboration with the Forests & Climate Leaders’ Partnership. The Fund is hosted and administered by Conservation International.

Learn more at https://seedfundfornature.org.

About Conservation International

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Visit Conservation.org for more for more.