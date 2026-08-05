Conservation International expands carbon project development capabilities in Singapore to advance high-integrity nature-based projects under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

Announced at COP31 today, the initiative strengthens Singapore’s role in developing high-integrity carbon projects and connecting climate finance with nature-based solutions across Asia

ANTALYA, TÜRKİYE (November 12, 2026) – Conservation International is expanding its work to develop a portfolio of high-integrity nature-based carbon projects for participation in international carbon markets, with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board’s Carbon Project Development Grant.

Announced at the Singapore Pavilion at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) today, the grant will support the early development of projects that protect and restore carbon-rich ecosystems including forests and mangroves in Asia.

“Some of Asia’s most promising climate solutions are rooted in nature, but they cannot reach scale without early investment. Together with Singapore, we will help move high-integrity projects from potential to action, protecting vital ecosystems, supporting local communities and unlocking climate finance,” said Deborah Spalding, Global Head of Nature Finance, Conservation International.

Through the grant, Conservation International will identify, assess, and develop a portfolio of projects, progressing promising ideas through feasibility and toward the investment needed to put them into action.

"Conservation International’s decision to expand its carbon project development capabilities in Singapore builds on its longstanding presence here. As a leading nature conservation non-profit, its deep expertise in nature-based solutions will strengthen Singapore’s carbon services ecosystem and support the development of high-quality carbon projects across the region. We look forward to deepening our partnership to advance our shared climate ambitions," said Lim Wey-Len, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

Projects will be developed in line with high-integrity requirements under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, creating potential pathways to connect nature-based climate projects in Asia with Singapore’s growing international carbon market.

The grant will support early-stage activities including feasibility assessments, project design, baseline assessments, and stakeholder consultations.

The projects will focus on ecosystems that are important not only for carbon storage, but also for biodiversity, climate resilience and the livelihoods of local communities. Opportunities including forest conservation and restoration in Palawan, Philippines; restoration in Bhutan and Cambodia; improved forest management in Indonesia; and otherinitiatives from Conservation International’s global portfolio are being considered for inclusion in the initiative.

Projects that demonstrate feasibility will be positioned to attract further investment and progress toward full development, registration and, where applicable, authorization and issuance under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The programme will also create a pathway for eligible projects that reach Article 6 issuance to be offered to Singapore-based buyers, helping connect high-integrity project supply with Singapore’s emerging international carbon market hub.

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About Conservation International: Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Visit Conservation.org for more for more.