Mumbai, India (November 17, 2026) - Conservation International congratulates the Niue Ocean Wide (NOW) Trust on winning the 2026 Earthshot Prize in the Revive Our Oceans category, recognising its work to secure the long-term protection of Niue’s vast ocean territory.

The award recognises NOW Trust’s innovative Ocean Conservation Commitments (OCCs), a financing model designed to secure sustainable funding for ocean protection, marine management and community stewardship. Through the sponsorship of OCCs, the government is establishing a NZ$32 million endowment to support the protection of Niue’s 327,000 square kilometres of ocean for generations to come.

Tonight’s win secures £1 million from the Earthshot Prize for the NOW Trust, taking its endowment beyond the halfway mark.

Upon accepting the award at the Earthshot Prize ceremony, NOW President Coral Pasisi said: “Ocean conservation at scale benefits our entire planet – yet its protectors often lack the finance to succeed. Niue is turning that challenge into an invitation to the world. For just US$150, an Ocean Conservation Commitment (OCC) protects one square kilometre of our ocean for 20 years. Our promise is at least 127,000 square kilometres in the heart of the blue lung of the planet. This is not just finance. It is collective responsibility in action.”

Through the Blue Nature Alliance, a global coalition co-implemented by Conservation International and The Pew Charitable Trusts, Conservation International has partnered with the Government of Niue and Tofia Niue since 2021, supporting the development and financing of the NOW Trust and its Ocean Conservation Commitments.

Conservation International CEO Sebastian Troëng who attended the award ceremony in Mumbai said: “The Niue Ocean Wide Trust’s Earthshot Prize win recognises the vision, ambition, and innovation of Niue’s large-scale ocean conservation. Through its Ocean Conservation Commitments, the NOW Trust turns the real costs of ocean stewardship into long-term investments and essential funding, securing the future of a vibrant ocean territory 1,200 times the size of its landmass.

“We are proud to have partnered with Niue Ocean Wide Trust through the Blue Nature Alliance. Niue has delivered outsized ocean conservation impact and has the kind of leadership that inspires countries beyond the waters of the Pacific.”

Mere Lakeba, Chief Field Officer Pacific at Conservation International said: “Conservation International remains committed to supporting the Niue Ocean Wide Trust and Niue’s ocean conservation priorities. Our vision for a Pan-Pacific conservation effort is strengthened through partnerships such as the one we share with the Blue Nature Alliance. Together, we continue to provide funding and technical expertise to advance the Trust’s work and help realise Niue’s long-term vision for its ocean.

Mael Imirizaldu, Senior Regional Program Officer, Blue Nature Alliance said: “This win demonstrates, if further proof were needed, that island nations are not short of solutions when it comes to protecting our oceans and addressing climate change. Initiatives like the Ocean Conservation Commitments, designed to meet the needs of island nations, deserve greater global attention and support.”

These collaborative efforts contribute to effective ocean management across the Pacific and advance our shared regional conservation priorities. We congratulate the NOW Trust on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental award that recognizes and supports innovative solutions addressing some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The Prize focuses on five Earthshots: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

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About Conservation International: Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous Peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Go to Conservation.org for more, and follow our work on From the Field, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

About Blue Nature Alliance: The Blue Nature Alliance is a global partnership that collaborates with governments, NGOs, local and Indigenous communities, scientists, and other organizations to catalyze and accelerate large-scale ocean conservation. The Alliance supports the marine conservation work of more than 150 partners in approximately 50 sites across the globe, in all five oceans and the high seas. It was founded and is led by Conservation International, The Pew Charitable Trusts, The Global Environment Facility, Minderoo Foundation, and the Rob Walton Foundation. Learn more at bluenaturealliance.org.