Asia-Pacific Board of Directors

Kevin Hardy

Kevin is head of Singapore and Southeast Asia at State Street. He is also general manager of State Street’s Singapore branch. Based in Singapore, Kevin is responsible for driving the enterprise-wide growth strategy, stewarding client engagement, developing talent and maintaining strong governance. He engages and builds relationships with regulators and partners in Southeast Asia in addition to bringing clients to all of State Street's capabilities from investment servicing, investment research and trading, to data management and Alpha. He is also a member of State Street’s Asia Pacific (APAC) Management Committee.

Prior to joining State Street, Kevin was APAC general manager at Additiv, a Swiss-based technology firm delivering transformational digital solutions to wealth managers. He was responsible for all activities in the region including sales, relationship management and product. Previously, he also held a number of senior roles at several global asset managers in London, Chicago, Hong Kong and Singapore including BlackRock, Northern Trust Global Investments and State Street Global Advisors. At BlackRock, Kevin was Singapore country head and head of Southeast Asia, where he ran all business functions in Southeast Asia, and was head of exchange traded funds and index investments for the APAC region.

Kevin has over 25 years of experience in asset and wealth management and gained a bachelor’s degree with double majors in science (Hons) and business studies from City University Business School, London.