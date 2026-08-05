Asia-Pacific Board of Directors

Kevin Hardy
Kevin is head of Singapore and Southeast Asia at State Street. He is also general manager of State Street’s Singapore branch. Based in Singapore, Kevin is responsible for driving the enterprise-wide growth strategy, stewarding client engagement, developing talent and maintaining strong governance. He engages and builds relationships with regulators and partners in Southeast Asia in addition to bringing clients to all of State Street's capabilities from investment servicing, investment research and trading, to data management and Alpha. He is also a member of State Street’s Asia Pacific (APAC) Management Committee.
Prior to joining State Street, Kevin was APAC general manager at Additiv, a Swiss-based technology firm delivering transformational digital solutions to wealth managers. He was responsible for all activities in the region including sales, relationship management and product. Previously, he also held a number of senior roles at several global asset managers in London, Chicago, Hong Kong and Singapore including BlackRock, Northern Trust Global Investments and State Street Global Advisors. At BlackRock, Kevin was Singapore country head and head of Southeast Asia, where he ran all business functions in Southeast Asia, and was head of exchange traded funds and index investments for the APAC region.
Kevin has over 25 years of experience in asset and wealth management and gained a bachelor’s degree with double majors in science (Hons) and business studies from City University Business School, London.
Jackson Frechette
Jackson leads Conservation International’s (CI) work in Asia, overseeing strategies and outcomes in eight countries. He guides the organization’s role in international and regional networks and partnerships with the private and public sectors to achieve the best outcomes for people and nature.
He brings more than 20 years of experience working in conservation and conservation science across the globe. Jackson holds a Ph.D. in interdisciplinary ecology from the University of Florida and has spent much of the past decade working across Southeast Asia, particularly in Cambodia. There, he worked closely with governments, Indigenous peoples, local communities, donors and private-sector partners to advance practical, durable conservation solutions. His work focuses on integrating biodiversity protection, climate resilience and human well-being to create long-term benefits for both nature and people.
Leo Tan
Professor Leo Tan is a veteran marine biologist well-known for his contributions to science, education, and conservation in Singapore. He received his BSc degree (Honours) from the then University of Singapore, thereafter pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Marine Biology from his alma mater. He was the Director of Special Projects at the Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore, concurrent with his role as Advisor to the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum. Over the years, Leo has worn many hats, including that of the Director of the Singapore Science Centre (SSC), Director and concurrent Dean of Science National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University (NTU); Professor of Biological Sciences, NTU; President of the Singapore National Academy of Science and Chairman of the National Parks Board.
Leo has received numerous awards for his outstanding contributions throughout the years, including the National Science & Technology Medal (now known as the President’s Science & Technology Medal), The President’s Award for the Environment, Fellow of the Singapore National Academy of Science, Honorary Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Biology and the French National Order of Merit (Officer).
During his tenure at the SSC, Leo initiated Singapore’s first series of natural history guidebooks on local flora and fauna. He also played an instrumental role in the green development of Semakau Landfill as a co-consultant for its mangrove regeneration program. Recently, Prof. Tan helmed the fundraising for the new natural history museum at NUS, including the acquisition of three authentic and near complete diplodocid sauropod fossils. Leo’s research interests lie in marine biology and ecology, mangrove regeneration, aquaculture, environmental education, science education and communication.
Lam Keong Yeoh
Lam Keong Yeoh is an adjunct professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. He is a prominent economist and social commentator in Singapore and is involved in public policy research /commentary and financial economics. He was formerly Chief Economist of the GIC and a managing director for over ten years. He was a Board member of Arohi Emerging Asia Fund, Bamboo Capital Management, and Nuvest Real Return Fund. He was on the Investment Committee of the National Council of Social Services (NCSS).
In the public policy field, Lam Keong has been an advisor or fellow to several research institutes like the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), the Civil Service College, and the Singapore Centre for Applied Policy Economics (SCAPE) at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He also sits on the Singapore Management University (SMU) School of Economics Advisory Board. He has worked on public policy with several key ministries, companies and major consulting firms. He has authored several publications on policy analysis, political economy, and international economics in major local journals and with leading international academic publishers.
He is also involved in policy advocacy, particularly poverty eradication and social protection. His other policy interest areas are economic development, social policy and environmental conservation. His hobbies are fishing, hiking and nature writing.