Publications
High-Quality Blue Carbon: Guidance for Benefit-Sharing Agreements
Guidance for Including Coastal Green-Grey Infrastructure in NDCs
Beyond Carbon Credits: Non-Carbon Market Approaches for Conserving and Restoring Blue Carbon Habitats
Coastal Nature-Based Solutions to Avert, Minimize, and Address Loss and Damage
High-Quality Blue Carbon Practitioners Guide
Executive Summary: High-Quality Blue Carbon Practitioners Guide and Progress Wheel
Actionable Blue Carbon Ecosystems for Climate Mitigation and Adaptation
High-Quality Blue Carbon Principles and Guidance
International Policy Framework for Blue Carbon Ecosystems
Blue Carbon and Nationally Determined Contributions
Gender Equality in Blue Carbon Ecosystems
A Literature Review
Media and Press Releases
Coastal green-gray cost-benefit analysis tool
Conservation International developed a coastal Green-Gray Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA) Tool to illuminate the business case for green-gray infrastructure and address key knowledge and data gaps that inhibit widespread adoption of these solutions, with initial focus on Mexico, Brazil, Guyana and Suriname.