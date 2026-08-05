Resources

Publications

Best Practice Guidelines for Mangrove Restoration

ESP | POR | FRA | CHN | IND | HIN | ARA

High-Quality Blue Carbon: Guidance for Benefit-Sharing Agreements

Guidance for Policymakers: Enhancing Resilience with Green-Gray Infrastructure

DUT | ESP | POR

Guidance for Including Coastal Green-Grey Infrastructure in NDCs

Beyond Carbon Credits: Demystifying Non-Carbon Market Approaches for Blue Carbon Ecosystems

ESP | POR | FRA | IND | TGL | KHM

Seagrass as a Climate Solution: Pathways for Inclusion in NDCs

ESP | POR | FRA | IND | TGL | KHM

Beyond Carbon Credits: Non-Carbon Market Approaches for Conserving and Restoring Blue Carbon Habitats

Coastal Nature-Based Solutions to Avert, Minimize, and Address Loss and Damage

High-Quality Blue Carbon Practitioners Guide

Executive Summary: High-Quality Blue Carbon Practitioners Guide and Progress Wheel

IND

Actionable Blue Carbon Ecosystems for Climate Mitigation and Adaptation

Methods for Assessing Blue Carbon Stocks and Emissions Factors

ESP | CHN

High-Quality Blue Carbon Principles and Guidance

International Policy Framework for Blue Carbon Ecosystems

Blue Carbon and Nationally Determined Contributions

Gender Equality in Blue Carbon Ecosystems

A Literature Review

Summary and Workshop Reports

Suriname Workshop Green-Grey Knowledge – Exchange Report

Summary Report: Nature for Climate ASEAN Workshop

Summary Report: NgeLamun Sore-Sore Webinar Series 2025

Media and Press Releases

Science Talk: There is climate value in S-E Asia’s protected areas, but we’re failing to use it

The Straits Times

April 6, 2026

June 24, 2026

Fellowship awarded to Malaysian scientist to advance blue carbon solutions for climate-resilient coastal communities in Southeast Asia

Coastal green-gray cost-benefit analysis tool

Conservation International developed a coastal Green-Gray Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA) Tool to illuminate the business case for green-gray infrastructure and address key knowledge and data gaps that inhibit widespread adoption of these solutions, with initial focus on Mexico, Brazil, Guyana and Suriname.

Download CBA Tool (3.7MB)Download User Guidance (1.7MB)