Gender and social norms are diverse and dynamic — and they influence people’s relationship with the environment.

Around the world, men and women use nature differently and are therefore affected in different ways when it is degraded or more effectively managed. Yet these differences are often not understood or recognized.

Conservation International is committed to advancing gender equality and ensuring that women’s perspectives and priorities are embedded into our work to achieve lasting impacts. For more than a decade, our projects have supported women’s access to resources and participation in decisions about the nature they rely on.

Guided by our human rights-based approach, Conservation International aims to ensure that all people, regardless of their gender, can fully engage in and benefit from our conservation initiatives.

For more than a decade, our projects have intentionally promoted women’s access to resources and their participation in decisions about the nature they and their communities rely on.