Strengthening the capacity of institutions in Liberia to comply with the Transparency Requirements of the Paris Agreement (CBIT Liberia Phase II)
Objectives:
To strengthen the institutional and technical capacity of Liberia to meet the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) requirements of the Paris Agreement.
GEF Project ID: 12333
Countries: Liberia
Focal Area: Climate Change
Approval Date: 2026/06/10
Project Status: Concept Approved
Period: GEF-8: 2022-2026
Executing Agency:
Liberia Environmental Protection Agency and the University of Liberia
GEF Total Grant: USD $1,400,000.00
Cofinancing Total: USD $1,890,700.00
Contact Information: Charity NalyanyaMeave Omuruli
Project Website: