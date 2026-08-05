Strengthening Biodiversity Conservation in Protected Areas in Maldives
Objectives:
The project aims to increase sustainable financing for and the implementation of nature-based solutions, with a focus on Marine Protected Areas, in the
The project aims to increase sustainable financing for and the implementation of nature-based solutions, with a focus on Marine Protected Areas, in the
Maldives
GEF Project ID: 11251
Countries: Maldives
Focal Area: Multi Focal Area
Approval Date: 2024/12/20
Project Status: Under Implementation
Period: GEF-8: 2022-2026
GEF Total Grant: USD $9,585,933.00
Cofinancing Total: USD $65,352,992.00
Contact Information: Aki Marcelino
Project Website: