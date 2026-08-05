Philippine Rise Integrated Conservation for Enduring Legacies through Ecosystem Support Services (PRICELESS)
Objectives:
By 2025, the Philippine Rise Marine Resource Reserve of 352,390 hectares, consisting of a 49,684 hectares Strict Protection Zone and a 302,706 ha Multiple Use Zone, is conserved and better managed, protecting globally significant biodiversity while facilitating the sustainable use of its marine resources and generating livelihood benefits for adjacent communities
GEF Project ID: 10568
Countries: Philippines
Focal Area: Biodiversity
Approval Date: 2020/12/01
Project Status: Under Implementation
Period: GEF-7: 2018-2022
Executing Agency:
Department of Environment and Natural Resources- Biodiversity Management Bureau
GEF Total Grant: USD $3,662,844.00
Cofinancing Total: USD $10,364,000.00
Contact Information: Orissa Samaroo
Project Website:
Project Documents
Project Identification Form (PIF) Phase
Project Preparation Grant (PPG) Phase
- Safeguard Screening Form
- Safeguard Screening Results and Analysis Report
- Project Document (ProDoc)
- CEO Approval/Endorsement
- Accountability and Grievance Mechanism
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Gender Mainstreaming Plan
Implementation
- Inception Workshop Report
Project Close-Out
- No documents available