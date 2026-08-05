Fostering Water Security and Catchment Resilience in Uganda’s Cattle Corridor

Objectives:

To promote sustainable and climate-resilient land and water management in the Cattle Corridor of Uganda.

GEF Project ID: 11696
Countries: Uganda
Focal Area: Climate Change
Approval Date: 2024/11/19
Project Status: PIF Approved
Period: GEF-8: 2022-2026
Executing Agency:

Uganda Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE), Africa Innovations Institute

GEF Total Grant: USD $7,598,165.00
Cofinancing Total: USD $54,774,000.00
Contact Information: Charity Nalyanya
Project Website:

GEF Secretariat Web Page

Project Documents

Project Identification Form (PIF) Phase

Project Preparation Grant (PPG) Phase

Implementation

No documents available

Project Close-Out

No documents available