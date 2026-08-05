Fostering Water Security and Catchment Resilience in Uganda’s Cattle Corridor
Objectives:
To promote sustainable and climate-resilient land and water management in the Cattle Corridor of Uganda.
GEF Project ID: 11696
Countries: Uganda
Focal Area: Climate Change
Approval Date: 2024/11/19
Project Status: PIF Approved
Period: GEF-8: 2022-2026
Executing Agency:
Uganda Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE), Africa Innovations Institute
GEF Total Grant: USD $7,598,165.00
Cofinancing Total: USD $54,774,000.00
Contact Information: Charity Nalyanya
Project Website:
Project Documents
Project Identification Form (PIF) Phase
Project Preparation Grant (PPG) Phase
Implementation
No documents available
Project Close-Out
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